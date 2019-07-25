The Fitbit Alta HR just got a hefty 32% price cut on Walmart

Share

Fitness trackers are a great way to monitor your daily activities and habits, and Fitbit makes some of the best. If you’re new to the world of fitness tracking and don’t want to shell out big bucks on the high-end models, check out the Fitbit Alta HR. Walmart currently has a deal on the small version that makes it available for only $88.

The Fitbit Alta HR is without question a no-frills activity tracker, but its stylish design and wealth of health-related features make it an attractive pick at its price point. Get a better assessment of your active lifestyle by taking advantage of this deal.

This fitness tracker boasts a compact, sleek, and unobtrusive profile that make it comfortable to wear all the time. The wristband comes in an adjustable watch-like buckle for a personalized fit. It’s also replaceable, with alternative options available in metal, leather, and elastomer.

Sporting a monochrome OLED screen, the Alta HR provides a clear interface for your statistics, notifications, and activity reminders. You can customize which stat you see using the Fitbit companion app. Unfortunately, the touchscreen’s not very responsive and its brightness doesn’t do well in direct sunlight. In terms of battery, Fitbit estimates it can last for about a week before needing a recharge.

For a small package, it comes loaded with a ton of useful health and fitness metrics. From monitoring heart rate, steps, and calories to tracking daily activities, the Alta HR does it all. It can even provide insights on the effectiveness (or ineffectiveness) of your workout routine and remind you to move to help you reach goals. Fitbit’s auto-recognition feature called SmartTrack is also integrated into the tracker, which automatically recognizes exercises such as walks, cycling sessions, and aerobics. Sadly, it’s not waterproof so it can’t track your laps or strokes.

The tracker can also monitor movement and heart rate during sleep. A section called Sleep Stages shows how well you sleep and how much time you’ve spent in each stage (Awake, REM, Light, Deep), and a Sleep Insights function provides suggestions on how you can improve your sleep.

The Fitbit Alta HR may not have the bells and whistles found on its pricier counterparts, but its accurate heart rate tracker, smart activity recognition, and sleep tracking capabilities go a long way to make up for its shortcomings. You can order the small, black version on Walmart for only $88 instead of $130.

