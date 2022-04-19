 Skip to main content
One of the best webcams money can buy just got a rare price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Razer Kiyo webcam with its light turned on.

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals and laptop deals, the next step is to invest in accessories through the likes of wireless keyboard deals and wireless mouse deals. You shouldn’t forget to buy a webcam, either, even though most laptops have a basic one built in, as the device has grown in importance among both professionals and students, while also opening up career opportunities through livestreaming. You might want to get one now while Walmart’s offer for the Razer Kiyo is still available — the retailer has slashed the webcam’s price by $27 to make it more affordable at $72, compared to its original price of $99.

While the Razer Kiyo Pro, which uses adaptive light sensor technology to brighten the videos that it takes, is already available, the cheaper Razer Kiyo remains a very viable option if you want a webcam for online meetings and livestreams. It’s in Digital Trends’ list of the best webcams as the top option for streaming, because not only is it compatible with all of the popular streaming apps, its built-in ring light also provides extra illumination. You can adjust the 5,600K light through its bezel, which you twist like you’re adjusting camera lens in order to change the brightness level.

The Razer Kiyo caters to a wide range of content creators, including beauty influencers who need extra lighting on their faces, and unboxing video makers who show the details of products up close. However, because the webcam offers up to 1080p resolution at 30 fps and an autofocus feature, it’s also a valuable tool for professionals who regularly go on virtual meetings and students who attend online classes. You’ll also have full customization control, including your choice between various image presets and the ability to crate multiple profiles that you can switch between, depending on how you’ll use the Razer Kiyo.

Everyone will benefit from owning a top-quality webcam like the Razer Kiyo, and there’s no reason not to buy it because Walmart is offering a discount. You can buy the webcam for just $72, after a $27 discount to its original price of $99. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so you need to act fast if you want to obtain it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Razer Kiyo delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

