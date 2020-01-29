Apple established itself as a tech giant, with its products topping nearly every category. Garmin braves the wearable division with more models available at multiple prices, each offering a solid foundation of fitness-centric features. The Apple Watch may still sit on the pedestal as the best smartwatch there is, but Garmin at least wins when it comes to having a multi-day battery life. If you can’t quite decide on getting a fitness tracker or a smartwatch, Amazon simply lets you take your pick between the two with both Garmin’s Vivosport and Vivoactive 4 on sale up to $71 off.

Garmin’s Vivosport Fitness Tracker — $99 ($71 off)

Those looking for a virtual fitness trainer may find the specs on the Vivosport more than enough to stay in tiptop shape. Garmin pretty much nailed the design for minimalists with no buttons whatsoever, a slim profile, and a breathable two-tone silicone strap. Its LCD touchscreen may be deemed relatively small but you’ll still be able to check your stats in real time with the always-on Garmin Chroma color display. Our review even notes that this fitness band has the best backlight in Garmin’s lineup. It gets bright enough even under direct sunlight and flaunts a pixel resolution of 72 x 166 pixels. Navigation won’t be an issue as you’ll easily be able to download and refer to the Garmin Connect app on an iOS or Android device for long-term progress tracking, and to interact not only with the Vivosport but also with the online fitness community.

Being a fitness tracker first and foremost, Garmin’s Vivosport is more than capable of delivering the basic metrics for steps, calories, as well as distance over time, pace, and route with the full-featured GPS. You can even track more specific exercises with pre-loaded indoor and outdoor activities including strength training and cardio. And if taking a plunge in the pool is what gets your endorphins riled up, you’ll have no trouble doing so with its water resistance to 5ATM.

Equipped with Garmin’s Elevate 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitor, your data for beats per minute enables the Vivosport to gauge the efficacy of your workout. This will come down to two indicators of physical fitness, your fitness age and VO2 max (maximum rate of oxygen consumed). It is also wired to make you aware of potential stressors as much as it gives you the chance to relieve it through breathing exercises.

This fun-sized fitness band also has smart capabilities to boot. You’ll be able to receive notifications for calls, texts, emails, other app alerts, and music playback controls once the Vivosport is paired with your mobile device via Bluetooth. Should you be unlucky enough to lose your phone, there is a feature to find your phone while LiveTrack allows your friends to follow your activity.

Garmin’s Vivosport is great for everyday use and even more so with a battery that can last up to seven days depending on use. Get it shipped from Amazon while it’s available for $99 instead of the usual $170.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch — $300 ($50 off)

If you want a wearable that acts like a miniature smartphone, then you might be better off with a full-fledged like Garmin’s Vivoactive 4. And this time, you’re in store for a more comfortable viewing experience and fluid touchscreen you can tap or swipe through. Your wrist size would hardly matter with two available case sizes. The 45-millimeter houses a 1.3-inch screen with a pixel resolution of 260 x 260 while the 4o-millimeter (4S) has a fairly smaller 1.1-inch screen along with 218 x 218 pixels.

Active is in its name and fitness is where the Vivoactive 4 rightfully shines. You are given more ways to move with 20 GPS preloaded indoor and outdoor sports apps including swimming with water resistance to 5ATM. You’ll also be able to watch easy-to-follow workouts right from your dial and get tips from Garmin Coach. The broadest all-day tracking features are all in place, such as 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitor, Pulse OX and more. Needless to say, you’ll have a better understanding of your body with the ability to keep tabs on energy levels, respiration, stress, sleep, hydration, and more apart from the basic steps or calories burnt. Ladies will appreciate that there’s even a log for tracking menstrual cycles.

Syncing the Vivoactive 4 with a Bluetooth compatible device will also give way to the Garmin Connect app and smart notifications. And if you’re quite the athletic music lover, you’ll not only get playback controls but also opt to download or stream your favorite playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer straight to your watch. For the complete hands-free experience, you might want to tune in with wireless headphones. Moreover, it features contactless payments with NFC through Garmin Pay so you could leave your wallet behind just as well.

The Vivoactive 4’s battery can also be stretched to seven days in smartwatch mode and up to five hours in GPS or music mode. And if you want to switch up its look, the Connect IQ store allows you to select among thousands of free watch faces, app, and widgets. Normally priced at $350, you can get this dynamic wearable for just $300. You can even slash $50 more on top of its sale price when approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

