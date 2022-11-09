 Skip to main content
Google’s Nest Mini Echo Dot rival is $18 today, and it’s selling out fast

Aaron Mamiit
By
A gray Google Nest Mini sitting on a kitchen counter top.

Make your home smarter with the second-generation Google Nest Mini, which you can purchase for a very low price of $18 from the Walmart Black Friday sale. That’s $31 in savings from its original price of $49, and if you buy it now, you won’t be bothered by the chaos that the shopping holiday will surely bring. You need to act fast though, because with more than 1,000 units purchased by shoppers over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

Google Nest Mini

The second-generation Google Nest Mini is a faster and smarter upgrade to its predecessor, with improvements that include better craftsmanship quality, improved audio with stronger bass, and  quicker response times from Google Assistant thanks to a machine learning chip with up to one TeraOPS of processing power. The quality of the digital assistant’s answers are also more useful and more detailed, and voice detection is superb, so it will prove to be a valuable addition to any room in your house. The Google Nest Mini can adjust its volume according to its surroundings, with louder responses and music when there’s a lot of background noise compared to when it’s quiet.

There are constant comparisons between the second-generation Google Nest Mini and fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot because of their relatively small sizes to other smart speakers in the market. The advantages of the Google Nest Mini are a slimmer design that makes it easier to place anywhere, the option to mount it to a wall, and familiarity for those who are invested in the Google ecosystem with Google Assistant and Google Home.

This is probably one of the best Black Friday deals that you can get right now — the second-generation Google Nest Mini for just $18 from Walmart, following a $31 discount to its original price of $49. This opens up the option to buy more than one if you want to add the device to several rooms in your home. You need to complete your purchase with a sense of urgency though, because the second-generation Google Nest Mini is selling out fast.

