Cyber Monday is finally here, and this means top-rated technology is on sale for rock-bottom prices. Amazon is always a leader in Cyber Monday deals, and this year is no exception. Today only Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3a XL for just $299, which is a savings of $180! The Google Pixel 3a XL is one of many smartphones in Google’s line-up, and though it is an older model, it is packed with features and technology. If you’re shopping for someone who needs a new phone this holiday season, check out the details on the Pixel 3a XL below. If you’re looking for additional Cyber Monday smartphone deals, we have those too.

The Google Pixel 3a XL boasts a state-of-the-art camera with endless highlights. The camera features Night Sight, which allows you to take high-quality photos in low light settings; No need to use your flash ever again with a camera that captures details and colors in the dark. The camera also features Depth Editor that helps you focus on what’s important in the shot you are taking. Color Pop enhances the colors in the forefront while softening colors in the background. Also, no need to worry about running out of photo storage with unlimited photo storage with Google Photos included for free.

The all-day battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge making this smartphone perfect for people on the go. Also, Pixel’s Adaptive Battery learns your favorite apps and reserves battery for when they are in use while minimizing battery use for apps you rarely use. If you do happen to run low on battery power, a fast charge of just 15 minutes will give you an extra seven hours of use.

With Google Pixel 3a XL’s Google Assistant, you can screen calls, get answers to questions, and play music, all with the sound of your voice. Ask your Pixel to screen your incoming call, and the device will message the caller to ask why they are calling and record the response for you. With just a squeeze of the Pixel or the phrase, “Hey Google…” you can send text messages, get directions, or schedule calendar events.

All of your data will be protected with the Titan M security chip, and automatic OS and security updates ensure you are protected against the latest threats. You can rest easy knowing that your device and its contents are secure with the Google Pixel 3a XL.

