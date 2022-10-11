 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 6 is 13% off in the Amazon Early Access Sale

Today's Best Google Pixel 6 Prime Day Deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
A closer look at the Google Pixel 6 camera array. Credits: Andy Boxall/Digital Trends.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Amazon’s new sales event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is on October 11 and 12 this year, and it’s bringing with it some rare discounts. For instance, this Google Pixel 6 is 14% off right now, down to only $524 from its usual $599. Surprise sales like this are the perfect time to buy tech upgrades you were already planning on purchasing, so grab this deal before October Prime Day is over.

Why You Should Buy the Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro in the hands of a user navigating its home screen.

The Google Pixel 6, one of the highlights of this year’s Prime Day deals, is a powerful and capable member of Google’s smartphone lineup. Even with its larger counterpart, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, looming at the top of the lineup, it’s just as capable and is a much more universal smartphone option, particularly if you don’t like the larger sizes that smartphones have reached over the last few years. If you aren’t sure which of the two might appeal more to you, you can take a look at their differences in our Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro comparison guide.

But the Pixel 6 may just be the right smartphone for you, particularly if you like a lot of power at your disposal. It has a Google Tensor processor, which is the first processor designed by Google. It’s made specifically for the Pixel, making it a perfect pairing with all of the smartphone’s features. These include a 50-megapixel rear camera that captures 150% more light for photos, providing richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Erase, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused as well.

The Google Pixel 6 features fast-charging technology, so you’ll never get stranded for long with a dead battery, and it’s also capable of adapting to your life, learning how you use your phone and saving power for the apps you use most. Privacy and protection are a big focus of the Pixel 6, as it’s backed by a Titan M2 security chip, five years of updates, and a security core. And when it comes to keeping your Google Pixel 6 safe, check out the best Google Pixel 6 cases and covers and the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Best Prime Day Headphone Deals: Early October sale deals
Prime Day 2022 headphone deals graphic.
Best Prime Day AirPods Deals: What to expect on October 11
Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.
Don’t miss your chance to get a Dell 27-inch monitor for $150
27 inch ultrasharp dell 4k monitor deal black friday 2020 u2719d pdp 1
Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals: Prime Early Access Amazon Echo deals are here
Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals graphic.
The 5 best deals in the Walmart Rollback Sale — laptops, TVs, and more
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
The Best Prime Early Access Amazon Echo Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals graphic.
Growatt Infinity 1500 is the ultimate power hub for all of your devices
Growatt Infinity 1500 up close and personal outdoors.
The Best Prime Early Access Laptop Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Deals: Early Prime Day October offers live now
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.
This Instant Pot and air fryer combo is $79 in the Walmart sale
Instant Pot w/ Air Fryer lid
Walmart’s Prime rival sale drops this Vizio 40-inch TV under $200
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013
The Best Prime Early Access iPad Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 iPad deals graphic.