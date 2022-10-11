Today's Best Google Pixel 6 Prime Day Deal

Amazon’s new sales event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is on October 11 and 12 this year, and it’s bringing with it some rare discounts. For instance, this Google Pixel 6 is 14% off right now, down to only $524 from its usual $599. Surprise sales like this are the perfect time to buy tech upgrades you were already planning on purchasing, so grab this deal before October Prime Day is over.

Why You Should Buy the Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6, one of the highlights of this year’s Prime Day deals, is a powerful and capable member of Google’s smartphone lineup. Even with its larger counterpart, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, looming at the top of the lineup, it’s just as capable and is a much more universal smartphone option, particularly if you don’t like the larger sizes that smartphones have reached over the last few years. If you aren’t sure which of the two might appeal more to you, you can take a look at their differences in our Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro comparison guide.

But the Pixel 6 may just be the right smartphone for you, particularly if you like a lot of power at your disposal. It has a Google Tensor processor, which is the first processor designed by Google. It’s made specifically for the Pixel, making it a perfect pairing with all of the smartphone’s features. These include a 50-megapixel rear camera that captures 150% more light for photos, providing richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Erase, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused as well.

The Google Pixel 6 features fast-charging technology, so you’ll never get stranded for long with a dead battery, and it’s also capable of adapting to your life, learning how you use your phone and saving power for the apps you use most. Privacy and protection are a big focus of the Pixel 6, as it’s backed by a Titan M2 security chip, five years of updates, and a security core. And when it comes to keeping your Google Pixel 6 safe, check out the best Google Pixel 6 cases and covers and the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors.

