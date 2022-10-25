 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 6a is a steal at $299 at Amazon today

Lucas Coll
By
A man holding the Google Pixel 6a.

Apple iPhones might be slightly more popular than Android phones in the U.S., but worldwide, Android reigns supreme. If you’re an Android person in need of a new phone or maybe you’re looking to make the jump from iOS, you can do much worse than Google’s own Pixel 6a, which is no surprise given that Google is largely responsible for bringing the Android operating system to the world. One of the best Android phone deals going right now is this killer discount on the excellent (and budget-friendly) Google Pixel 6a, which you can score from Amazon right now for just $299 after a whopping 33% discount that knocks $150 off its normal $449 price tag.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

Three Google Pixel 6a smartphones in three colors lie face down on a table.

Google is best-known as a software company, and known best of all for its market-dominant search engine. Nonetheless, Google has not been shy about experimenting with hardware, although some of these experiments have been more successful than others (remember Google Glass?). The Google Pixel smartphone lineup is perhaps the most successful of the company’s forays into hardware, generally offering a lot of value and flagship features along with one of the slickest Android experiences you’ll have on a mobile device.

The Pixel has entered its sixth generation, and in keeping with previous releases, Google launched a pared-down, more budget-friendly “a” model — in this case, the Pixel 6a — alongside its flagship. In our glowing Google Pixel 6a review, we dubbed it one of the best cheap phones of 2022, citing its sleek design, flagship performance, user-friendly Android software interface, and top-notch camera suite (no pun intended, as there’s no annoying camera notch here).

Google packed the Pixel 6a with some impressive flagship-like features, such as a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED display (which is admittedly only 60Hz, but we’re not complaining too much at this price) along with the same CPU — Google’s own Tensor chip — that powers the more expensive Pixel 6 models. That means you’re pretty much getting flagship performance for nothing approaching a flagship price tag, even if the Tensor chipset does tend to run a little warm in the hand. The camera module is excellent as well, although the Pixel 6a didn’t get the 50MP sensor upgrade that its pricier siblings did.

Again, though, at this price, it’s difficult to look this gift horse in the mouth. The Pixel 6a is already reasonably priced at its usual $449, but with the carrier-unlocked Pixel 6a on sale at Amazon right now for just $299 after a 33% markdown that saves you $150, this is one of the best Google Pixel deals we’ve seen in the run-up to Black Friday.

