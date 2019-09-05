Originally designed as simpler and cheaper alternatives to Windows laptops, Chromebooks have now evolved into versatile all-purpose machines. The Google Pixelbook is a great testament to that, offering a set of powerful features geared for everyday full-on productivity and multimedia consumption. It will normally set you back a whopping $1,649, but with Amazon’s 16% discount, you can have it at a less expensive price of $1,385. This deal exclusively applies to the Intel Core i7 variant with 1GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The Pixelbook is a premium Chromebook developed by Google. It comes with a durable 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it in a variety of ways. There’s the laptop mode for extensive typing and other productive work, the tablet mode for intuitive interaction, the tent mode for creative stuff like sketching and doodling, and the entertainment mode for video and movie watching — it can adapt to whatever you’re using it for.

Powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM, this Chromebook can handle multitasking and demanding browsing activities with no sweat. It zips through tasks even with multiple tabs open and can run mobile and 3D games fluidly. Even the Chrome OS does little to challenge the processor. And with an internal storage of 512GB, it can accommodate your growing collection of apps, videos, music, and other files.

For visuals, Google gave the Pixelbook a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600. This resolution works out to a spectacular 235 pixels per inch which surpasses the MacBook’s Retina display. Picture quality is delightful, offering vibrant colors, respectable black levels, and sufficient brightness. Matching this screen are two speakers capable of delivering loud and clear audio that can fill a small room. There are also built-in crisp microphones and a 720p webcam, making this laptop a good choice for video conferences.

The Google Pixelbook provides enough power to last you through a full workday. It has a runtime of up to 10 hours and can extend further depending on usage. With support for fast charging, it can juice up from 0 to 100 in just over two hours.

With stellar performance and extreme versatility under its belt, it should come as no surprise that the Google Pixelbook comes with a hefty price tag. Score it for less than usual by taking advantage of Amazon $264 discount.

