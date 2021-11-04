GoPro Hero 9 at Lowest-Ever Price for Black Friday

Right now, you can buy the GoPro Hero 9 for the incredibly low price of $350. It’s the camera’s lowest-ever price and it’s all part of the amazing offers that form the Amazon Black Friday deals going on at the moment. If you’re looking to buy one of the best Black Friday deals, this is the one for active users who want to photograph everything that captures their interest.

The GoPro Hero 9 is a fantastic action camera for anyone keen to document their adventures. It enables you to shoot stunning video in up to 5K resolution so that you get amazing detail even when zooming in. Alongside that, you can use it to take 20MP photo with fantastic clarity and crispness. The GoPro Hero 9 is smart enough to automatically pick out all the best image processing for you so you don’t have to do a thing. You just get to enjoy the results.

Other features include a great front display and rear touchscreen. The latter has touch zoom so you can easily negotiate your photos and snaps. A front display makes it easy to frame photos with intuitive camera controls included, too.

You can also use the GoPro Hero 9 to livestream in 1080p or use it as a webcam. However you plan on doing things, you get HyperSmooth stabilization so it looks great, too. There’s also the TimeWarp 3.0 feature that means you can record great time-lapse scenes as you move around, whether you’re walking, cycling, or on the road. It’s rugged and waterproof as well.

Normally priced at $400, the GoPro Hero 9 is down to $350 right now at Amazon. It’s the camera’s lowest ever price so this is the perfect time to grab it if you’re keen to document your journeys better. Be quick though. We can’t see it sticking around at this price for long and this is an unusually good offer on a popular piece of tech.

