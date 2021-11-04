  1. Deals
GoPro Hero 9 at Lowest-Ever Price for Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
Right now, you can buy the GoPro Hero 9 for the incredibly low price of $350. It’s the camera’s lowest-ever price and it’s all part of the amazing offers that form the Amazon Black Friday deals going on at the moment. If you’re looking to buy one of the best Black Friday deals, this is the one for active users who want to photograph everything that captures their interest.

The GoPro Hero 9 is a fantastic action camera for anyone keen to document their adventures. It enables you to shoot stunning video in up to 5K resolution so that you get amazing detail even when zooming in. Alongside that, you can use it to take 20MP photo with fantastic clarity and crispness. The GoPro Hero 9 is smart enough to automatically pick out all the best image processing for you so you don’t have to do a thing. You just get to enjoy the results.

Other features include a great front display and rear touchscreen. The latter has touch zoom so you can easily negotiate your photos and snaps. A front display makes it easy to frame photos with intuitive camera controls included, too.

You can also use the GoPro Hero 9 to livestream in 1080p or use it as a webcam. However you plan on doing things, you get HyperSmooth stabilization so it looks great, too. There’s also the TimeWarp 3.0 feature that means you can record great time-lapse scenes as you move around, whether you’re walking, cycling, or on the road. It’s rugged and waterproof as well.

Normally priced at $400, the GoPro Hero 9 is down to $350 right now at Amazon. It’s the camera’s lowest ever price so this is the perfect time to grab it if you’re keen to document your journeys better. Be quick though. We can’t see it sticking around at this price for long and this is an unusually good offer on a popular piece of tech.

More GoPro deals

If you’re looking for other GoPro deals we’ve got them. Check them out to find the best offers for every budget and requirement. There’s sure to be a GoPro that’s just right for you here.

GoPro Hero4

$388 $500
An oldie but a goodie, if you're in the market for a cheap but reliable camera to take with you on trips, the GoPro Hero4 is a great companion to keep by your side at all times. more
Buy at Amazon

GoPro 3-Way Arm/Tripod

$49 $70
The GoPro 3-way Arm is a widely versatile filming accessory for every scenario, capable of acting as a camera grip, extending arm, and a tripod for all-around functionality for the frequent traveler. more
Buy at Best Buy

GoPro HERO 7 Black Bundle

$337 $360
Get everything you need for your GoPro Hero 7 with this fully loaded bundle. It comes with a 64gb micro SD card, an accessory kit, and a stabilization gimbal. more
Buy at Newegg

GoPro HERO7 Black + Extra Battery

$204 $250
When it comes to 4K action shots in a variety of terrains, the GoPro Hero7 Silver is an excellent video-taking companion that no traveler hunting for the next big video montage can do without. more
Buy at Amazon

GoPro Dual Battery Charger with Battery

$49 $50
Never be caught with an empty battery when the perfect shot comes into view with the GoPro dual battery charger, capable of charging two batteries at the same time via USB port or the Supercharger. more
Buy at Amazon

GoPro Hero8 (Renewed)

$270 $299
The GoPro Hero8 is a 4K camera no adventurer can do without, capable of taking breathtaking shots in nearly any environment, making it the perfect companion for those long trips on the scenic route. more
Buy at Amazon
