Family gatherings and potlucks are not complete without delicious slow-cooked meals. With the existence of digital slow cookers, food preparation has become a much more secure and worry-free experience. Now, you can simply throw in ingredients in the evening and wake up in the morning to a ready-to-serve meal.

If you’re looking for a multi-function slow cooker that is right for your budget, we’ve found some great Hamilton Beach programmable slow cookers on Amazon, and they are discounted by up to 32%. Check them out below so you can choose the right one for you.

HAMILTON BEACH SET & FORGET PROGRAMMABLE SLOW COOKER – 21% OFF

The Set & Forget slow cooker offers smart technology that lets you assign various modes such as program, probe, and manual, depending on your cooking needs. If you are the type that’s always on the go, setting it in Program mode before going out helps you get a hot and ready-to-eat meal right when you get back home.

This slow cooker comes with a temperature probe to identify when the meat is done, and automatically switch over to a warm setting to maintain a safer temperature. You can also opt to cook manually by choosing your desired temperature without indicating a time.

With its 6-quart capacity, it is a perfect size for cooking a 6-pound chicken or 4-pound roast that is ideal for a home-cooked family meal. Normally priced at $50, you can obtain the Hamilton Beach Set & Forget slow cooker today for only $39, as Amazon cuts $11 off its price.

HAMILTON BEACH TEMP TRACKER PROGRAMMABLE SLOW COOKER – 32% OFF

This slow cooker offers all the common perks of slow cooking, and adds the ability to cook food to a precise temperature and sustain it the whole day. It has a digital display to keep you updated on the remaining time left, and a temperature probe to determine the food’s current temperature, ensuring that it will be cooked on your desired doneness. It is ideal for simmering, sous vide, braising, and even for fondue and yogurt.

For a mess-free trip, you can put on a clip-tight lid so you are secured that your shirt and your car will arrive without a messy spill. Grab yours now for only $47 instead of $69, and enjoy a $22 discount from Amazon.

