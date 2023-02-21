 Skip to main content
How to find and catch Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

One of the best parts of being able to explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy is interacting with all the magical creatures that inhabit it. Many are hostile, such as trolls, but there are a number of beasts that you are able to catch. The Diricawl somewhat resembles the extinct dodo, only tinged green and orange. Much like a dodo, however, it can feel impossible to actually find one. If you're on the hunt for a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy, here's how you can find and catch one.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • The Nab Sack

A wizard looking at three Diricawls.

Where to find Diricawl

Diricawl are flightless birds, so thankfully, you won't need to search the skies for them. They live in dens, with five scattered around the map you can visit.

Step 1: The closest Diricawl den is to the northwest of Keenbridge in some ruins. There are some enemies nearby, so approach with caution.

Step 2: A second den is to the far southwest of Poidsear Coast. If you fast travel to the South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame, you then need to simply head west on the map to where the river terminates.

Step 3: A third den is just a bit to the southwest of the Marunweem Floo Flame along the coast.

Step 4: The final two dens are both in the Clagmar Coast. From the Clagmar Castle Floo Flame, one is on the northern shore and the other on the western one.

A wizard pulling a diricawl into a sack.

How to catch Diricawl

Once you've found these sneaky birds, the real trick will be actually capturing one. Here's the tricks you need to know.

Step 1: Equip your Nab Sack, and Glacious and Arresto Momentum spells.

Step 2: Cast either of these spells on the Diricawl from a distance. If you get too close, they will teleport away.

Step 3: Once immobilized, close in and use your Nab Sack. You will need to fill up four meters on the sack to fully capture them, but you should be able to do it if you are quick enough after casting either of those spells.

A description of the diricawl beast.

What do Diricawls give you?

Saving and taking care of Diricawl in the Vivarium will reward you with, you guessed it, Diricawl Feathers. These are rare materials that you need to upgrade your gear once it reaches a certain level. They are also necessary for crafting a ton of level two traits. While you can't mount this specific beast, they're worth tracking down for a source of these important upgrade materials.

