Best Buy Anniversary Sale gets you this HP 15-inch laptop for $280

Best Buy's 3-Day Anniversary Sale is bursting with affordable laptop deals, including this offer for the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop. From its original price of $480, it's down to just $280 after a $200 discount.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop

With the price of the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop, you shouldn’t expect it to be able to handle demanding tasks like the most powerful models of the best laptops. However, it’s a decent device if you’re only planning to use it for basic functions like doing online research, making reports, and browsing social media. Inside the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop are the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s at the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

If you love streaming shows, you’ll appreciate the laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution for sharp details and slim bezels for minimal distractions. The display is also great for joining online meetings and making video calls, which are possible with the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop’s HP True Vision HD camera and dual-array microphone with advanced noise reduction. If you’re planning to use the laptop while on the move often, you’ll be able to maximize its HP Fast Charge feature that can bring its battery from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

The HP 15.6-Inch Laptop is available for $280, reduced from its sticker price of $480.

