17-inch HP laptop just dropped to the lowest price we’ve seen

If you’re looking for cheap laptop deals, look no further than HP. Today, you can buy the HP 17-inch laptop for just $280 saving you $220 off the regular price of $500. While it’s fairly simple as far as specs, it’s ideal for web browsing. Even better, you get a 17-inch screen for the price that you’d normally see a 15-inch display. If this sounds tempting, keep reading, or you can simply hit the buy button to go straight to purchasing.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, HP has your back with this 17-inch laptop. While it won’t compete with the very best laptops around, it’s still reliable for basic work like web browsing or typing up documents. It includes an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That means you won’t get a fast experience, but you will have all the basics at your disposal. It’s always good to see SSD storage over eMMC storage at this price too.

Ultimately, it’s the attention to detail that makes this HP 17-inch laptop so appealing. It has a lift-hinge design so you can adjust it well to gain the optimal typing position. It also has an enlarged clickpad so there’s plenty of room to work and scroll here. HP Fast Charge support gives you the opportunity to get from 0% to 50% battery life in just 45 minutes. There’s also its 17.3-inch HD+ screen with 1600 x 900 resolution and 250 nits of brightness. Above it is an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for taking video calls, along with integrated dual array digital microphones. Like we said, all the essentials are here for being able to work effectively on the move even if performance isn’t fantastic. The keyboard even makes room for a numeric keypad and you’ll really appreciate how useful that is when entering figures.

Usually priced at $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $280 for a limited time only when you buy direct from HP. A considerable saving of $220, this is a good time to buy if you’ve been waiting for a cheap but reliable laptop. Buy it today before you miss out.

