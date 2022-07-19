Get a monitor, mouse, and keyboard for $136 with this bundle deal

A computer isn’t a computer until you have the right peripherals to put it to use, and right now you can get an HD monitor, a wireless keyboard, and wireless mouse for just $136 as part of a bundled deal taking place at HP. The trio of accessories would typically cost $240 when purchased individually, making this bundled deal a savings of $104. Whether you’re looking to replace some older accessories or are looking to round out a new desktop computer purchase, this is one of the better monitor deals we’ve come across, and one of the better bundled deals you can pounce on.

Why you should buy this HP monitor, keyboard, and mouse bundle

Whatever your work may be, a sharp, immersive way to interact with it is important. This HP monitor is a 24-inch monitor with Full HD resolution. It has IPS technology that allows for 178-degrees of ultra-wide viewing angles, and a 99% sRGB color gamut for incredibly accurate color reproduction. It is also a great option for anyone who spends a lot of time at the computer, as it has Eyesore technology that increases viewing comfort over the course of long work or gaming sessions, and it does so without sacrificing color quality. It has a slim profile and an innovative cable management system, making it a great minimalist option, and one that pairs well alongside any of the best gaming monitors or the best 4K gaming monitors if you’d like to add some screen real estate to your workflow.

Bundled with this HP monitor is an HP wireless keyboard and mouse, two more accessories your computer is incomplete without. Each product brings the convenience of wireless connectivity, utilizing a reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection. This works by plugging the included wireless receiver into a USB port on your computer. The keyboard is ergonomic and comfortable to use, and the mouse is responsive and minimalist. Both accessories provide great desktop organization, as the lack of wires makes them easy to interact with, and features like hotkeys and data protection make them a great way to interact with your on-screen work.

For just $136 you can take home this Full HD 24-inch monitor, wireless keyboard, and wireless mouse. That’s a savings of $104 from their regular, individual prices, which would typically cost you a total of $240. Free shipping is included, so click over to HP now to claim this bundle.

