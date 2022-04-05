HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re in the market for a new computer, HP is having a surprise sale on laptops and desktops right now. One of the best HP laptop deals is on the 17-inch HP laptop model, and one of the best desktop computer deals is on the HP Envy desktop. With both of these deals offering such great savings and coming in at such low price points, it’s important to note the capability and popularity of the HP lineup of computers, so read onward for more details on these great deals taking place at HP right now.

HP 17-inch laptop — $350, was $500

Everybody needs a laptop nowadays, and the HP 17-inch laptop is on par with some of the best laptops available to choose from, as well as the best budget laptops. As spec’d for this discount, the HP 17-inch laptop comes with an AMD Athlon Gold processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of system memory, and a speedy solid-state drive for storage. It also comes with that 17-inch screen, which is larger than most laptops offer these days, making it a great device for taking in movies and working on creative pursuits. Battery life is top notch with the HP 17-inch laptop, and fast-charging technology will get you back up and running in no time should the battery dry out in the wild. Free shipping is included with purchase, so click over to HP and make the most of this surprise sale while you can.

HP Envy desktop computer — $500, was $600

Renowned for its minimalist design and expansion capabilities, the HP Envy desktop PC is a great computer for just about anyone who likes to get their work done at their desk. It features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. But perhaps the most enticing thing about the HP Envy desktop isn’t what it does have, but what it can have. Like all of the best desktop computers, it features a ton of connectivity ports that allow you to connect multiple monitors and external devices like hard drives. This is particularly attractive if you’re a creative with lots of media on external hard drives. The HP Envy desktop PC is also expandable in that you can easily install more system RAM, a graphics card, or a larger solid-state drive at any time should your needs change. Shipping is free with your purchase of the HP Envy desktop, and HP is even including three free months of Adobe Creative Cloud as well.

