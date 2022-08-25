 Skip to main content
HP Envy laptops and desktops are ON SALE right now – save over $300

HP has a great sale going on right now which means whether you’re looking for a new desktop or a new laptop, you can save big when you buy direct from HP. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out two highlights from the sale. One is a desktop unit that’s sure to appeal to anyone on a budget and seeking out great desktop computer deals, while the other is ideal for someone shopping for the best laptop deals and looking to even manage some light gaming on the move. Read on while we take you through them.

HP Envy Desktop — $430, was $750

The HP Envy desktop PC tower in dark gray.

Looking pretty cute for a desktop unit, the HP Envy Desktop is small enough to fit into most home offices or dorms. It offers an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory. As well as that, there’s 256GB of SSD storage. This is a fairly simple tower unit rather than one of the best desktop computers, but it’s one that’s designed to offer all the essentials. If you simply need a system that’s great for web browsing or typing up documents, this is an ideal option. It won’t even take up much room at home. With stylish brushed thermal vents, it has improved airflow, while there’s also 5.1 surround sound support which should prove useful if you watch a lot of shows or movies on your computer.

HP Envy 14-inch Laptop — $1,100, was $1,490

HP Envy laptop in silver on a white background.

If you need something highly portable, then it’s a smart move to buy from one of the best laptop brands. In the case of this HP Envy 14-inch Laptop, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Even better, it also offers an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card so you can get some light gaming in during your downtime between work or studying. It also has a 14-inch 2.2K display so it looks great, even when watching shows on Netflix or similar. Little touches like a privacy camera shutter key and a dedicated mic button soon ensure this is one of the best laptops around for many people. It’s fast enough to ensure you can multitask well while you work, while also offering fun elements for gaming or relaxing while you watch streaming content.

