HP Labor Day Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

Labor Day doesn’t officially land until Monday, but retailers are already off to the races with this year’s big Labor Day sales and HP is no exception. Events like this are a great time to score a discounted computer as the summer ends and we settle back into the normal rhythm of life. The HP Labor Day Sale is slashing prices on desktop PCs, laptops, printers, monitors, and more, so if you’re in need of some new tech for school or work, we’ve already picked out the five best deals right here.

HP 24-inch 1080p Monitor — $110, was $150

Every desktop workstation needs a good monitor, and you don’t have to pay out the nose for a good one like this HP display. Its bright LED panel sits at 24 inches, easily the most well-rounded size for work and daily use, and features a crisp Full HD 1080p resolution. It has VGA, HDMI, and DVI hookups for your computer (or whatever else you might need to hook up to a monitor).

What’s most appealing about this monitor is how cheap it is after the HP Labor Day Sale knocks $40 off the price, letting you grab it for just $110.

HP LaserJet Pro M404n Laser Printer — $150, was $270

For small businesses, home offices, and the increasing number of remote workers, a good printer is vital. A laser printer is even more essential for those who do a lot of high-volume printing, but the good news is that HP makes some of the best and most affordable laser printers on the market. The monochrome HP LaserJet M404n is a great example of this if all you need is a solid laser printer without unnecessary bells and whistles that you’ll never use (and naturally don’t want to pay for): It can print up to 40 black and white pages per minute, features Wi-Fi and mobile connectivity for handy wireless printing, and features built-in security features to keep your local network safe.

For the HP Labor Day sale, you can grab the HP LaserJet M404n monochrome wireless laser printer for a very cheap $150 and enjoy a tidy $120 savings.

HP 15t Laptop — $550, was $790

Almost all of us rely on laptops today for work, study, and entertainment, and if there’s one thing HP knows, it’s how to make good, well-priced computers for the masses. The HP 15t laptop might bear a rather nondescript name, but under the hood, this PC has it where it counts: It comes loaded with one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPUs along with a boosted 12GB of RAM, giving you 50% more memory than most PCs in this price bracket. That means faster performance, better multitasking, and less wasted time during your busy day.

The price is right, too: A nice $240 discount for the HP Labor Day sale lets you score this workhorse Windows laptop for just $550 right now.

HP Pavilion x360 15t 2-in-1 Laptop — $580, was $740

If you need a cheap laptop like the one above but need something with some added versatility, then HP has you covered there, too. The unassuming-looking Pavilion x360 15t combines a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD with the convenience of a 2-in-1, as its 15.6-inch HD touch display folds backward on its hinge for use in tent or tablet modes. It even comes with an HP stylus included, an accessory you often have to purchase separately.

You don’t have to pay a premium for that 2-in-1 convenience, either, thanks to the HP Labor Day sale which brings this laptop in at a very reasonable $580 ($160 off).

HP Pavilion GTX 1660 Gaming PC — $1,000, was $1,200

Even in the laptop age, nothing beats a proper desktop battle station for when you want to get your game on. HP offers some impressive gaming machines — both desktops and laptops — and you’ll find the best values among these in the Pavilion lineup. This new HP Pavilion desktop PC is refreshed for 2020 with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, a boosted 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, one of the best graphics cards for a sub-$1,000 gaming rig. You’ve also got two drives: a 256GB solid-state system drive and a 2TB hard drive for storage.

It even comes with a wired keyboard and mouse, but you should consider upgrading to a proper gaming keyboard and gaming mouse, and you’ll be able to do it with the $200 you’ll save after the HP Labor Day sale cuts this beefy gaming desktop down to $1,000.

