The HP Omen gaming laptop has a $400 discount today

Gaming laptops are great if you don’t want to be tied down to a desktop PC, although they tend to be expensive, especially if you’re looking for something mid-tier or better. Luckily, there are some great gaming laptop deals, such as this one for the HP Omen 16, which has a $440 discount, bringing it down to $1,100 from $1,540, a pretty significant amount for a laptop that packs a punch.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16

Even though the HP Omen 16 is only about an inch thick, it still manages to pack an RTX 3060, an excellent mid-tier GPU that can easily push the 144Hz refresh rate that the screen can handle, and games will look gorgeous, too, since the display can hit 100% of sRGB and has a 300 nit peak brightness. At 16.1 inches, this is a big laptop, but that means you do get a bit more space to work with, and the Full HD resolution, while low, won’t tax the RTX 3060, allowing you to hit high-quality graphics in most games. As for CPU, you get an impressive AMD Ryzen 7 6800H that will allow you to play strategy and simulation games without a problem, do your productivity work, and even possibly stream your games without much issue, making this one of the more versatile HP laptop deals.

One thing that may be a bit off-putting is that the mousepad isn’t perfectly aligned, thereby having a preference for right-handed users, although it’s not so bad that it’s a dealbreaker. We can also certainly appreciate that it weighs roughly 5.7 pounds, and while that may sound like a lot, it isn’t bad for a 16.1-inch laptop packing a mid-tier GPU and CPU. Not only that, but you get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, DDR5 being new and recently released, so we’re surprised to see it on a device at this price point. As for storage, you get a 1TB SSD, which should be enough for a big gaming library, depending on what games you play.

Overall, the HP Omen 16 is an excellent mid-tier gaming laptop with a shockingly low price of $1,100, down from $1,540, so it’s worth picking it up if you want a good middle-of-the-road gaming laptop. While you’re at it, if you’re planning to use this as a desktop replacement, consider grabbing a gaming monitor deal for when you’re at home — the RTX 3060 can handle it, and you’ll get more out of the HP Omen 16.

