This HP gaming laptop with GTX 1650 is on sale for $620 today

Jennifer Allen
The best gaming laptop deals don’t have to cost a fortune, as is demonstrated by this awesome HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop at HP. Ideal for players on tight budgets, it’s down to just $620, saving you $180 off the usual price. If you’re looking to game on the move without spending a fortune, you’ll be delighted with this purchase. Snap it up now while the deal is still on. It won’t be around forever at this price.

Offering a little of what you might see from the best gaming laptops, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop may not be the fastest out there but it’s a good starting point for gamers who don’t wish to spend too much on a portable gaming setup. Originating from one of the best laptop brands, you know you’re onto a good thing. In the case of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Both memory and storage are a little low for gaming but it’s still a sufficient device if you’re looking to have just a couple of games installed at a time, and you don’t need to play anything at the highest detail level.

In addition is the key part of a gaming laptop — a solid graphics card. The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It’s a little old compared to some of the competition but it’s still good enough to play many games if you don’t mind cranking down the quality levels on the newest games. Other smart features keep on coming, too. These include a wide rear vent and enlarged air inlets which maximize airflow so you get better and more stable performance. Also, a micro-edge bezel display means you can see more of the action and less of the bezels, while custom-tuned audio ensures gaming sounds great, too.

Bundled up in a cool-looking black and green exterior, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is down to just $620 at HP. With $180 off, this is an excellent time to enjoy gaming on a budget. This deal won’t be around forever so snap it up now while stocks last.

