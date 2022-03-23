  1. Deals
Hurry and grab an HP ProDesk desktop while it’s $580 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC without any connected peripherals, on a gray background.

As more people shift into work-from-home setups and sign up for online classes, the importance of owning a powerful desktop PC continues to grow. If your computer badly needs an upgrade as it can no longer keep up with your daily activities, it’s time to take advantage of desktop computer deals. There are a lot of choices out there, but it’s highly recommended that you check out the offers available from HP, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry. For example, the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC is available for just $683, as there’s currently a $581 discount on its original price of $1,264. If you take advantage of this offer, you’re probably going to have enough cash to also buy from desktop monitor deals.

If you’re not sure what side you’re on in the ongoing AMD vs Intel debate, you’ll be able to understand the support for AMD with the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC. The desktop computer is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE processor, along with Radeon Graphics and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of multitasking between several apps at a time without any slowdowns and crashes.

One of the main advantages of the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC, even over the best desktop computers, is its small size. It won’t take up a lot of space on your desk, and you can easily hide it if you don’t want it on display. The PC also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so after hooking it up with your peripherals, you can start installing software and transferring files in its 256GB M.2 SSD storage right away.

Whether you’re a professional working from home or a student attending online classes, you need a powerful desktop computer like the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC. It’s an even more attractive option because of HP’s $581 discount that pulls its price down to a more affordable $683, which is nearly half the desktop PC’s original price of $1,264. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you have to hurry before it disappears. If you’re already looking forward to enjoying a much easier time with your daily tasks, click the Buy Now button to secure your own HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC.

