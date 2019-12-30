Thinking of upgrading to a new laptop? While the MacBook remains the most popular option (and for plenty of good reasons), if it’s an elevated Windows experience you’re after, look no further than HP. The company has come up with some of the best and most acclaimed laptops in the market, from the business-suited EliteBook Series to the premium 2-in-1 Spectre line. Right now, HP lets you save as much as $1,073 when you get the HP Spectre x360 13 and the HP Elite x2 1013 G3 on its official website. These are incredible deals — part of HP’s Red Tag Sale — that you won’t want to miss.

HP SPECTRE x360 13 – $900, was $1,400

The HP Spectre x360 13 is one of the rare electronic devices we’ve reviewed that has earned a perfect 5-out-of-5-star rating and the coveted Digital Trends Editors’ Choice stamp of approval. It has a lot going for it. First is how incredible it looks, like a fine jewel in a sea of gray blandness (well, except for the leather-bound Folio of course). HP has nicknamed the Spectre x360 the “gem-cut” model, and we can definitely see why. Every facet has been shaped to reflect light from as many angles as possible. Trust us when we say that Spectre x360 is one gobsmackingly beautiful laptop. It’s also pretty sturdy, with zero flexing on the keyboard and chassis unless you put your back into it. HP also made sure to equip the Spectre x360 with some of the best security features. You can log in via Windows 10 Hello, an infrared camera for facial recognition or the fingerprint scanner, which can be found on the side to the keyboard deck. They both work seamlessly.

A laptop’s keyboard is one of the most important factors to consider. After all, you’ll be spending countless hours typing on it. Fortunately, the Spectre x360 doesn’t disappoint. The backlit keys are snappy, precise, and very comfortable to type on. The touchpad also works wonderfully well, although just like the Folio, it isn’t optimized with Microsoft’s Precision Touchpad protocol. The package includes the HP Pen for flawless scribbling of notes and drawings as well.

The 13-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Full HD panel looks great and runs with Intel’s power-saving display technology, just like the Folio. Not only is it awash in gorgeous colors and details, but it also sips on as little as one watt of power, effectively prolonging battery life. This 2-in-1 was able to last for more than 12 hours in our web-browsing test, which is a quite spectacular result.

At the heart of the Spectre x360, you’ll find Intel’s latest 8th-generation quad-core i7 processor, and it works great for any productivity tasks. However, its Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics chip doesn’t make it a great gaming laptop. It performed adequately for less demanding games and older titles, but it won’t handle most modern AAA titles.

Normally $1,400, you can now get the HP Spectre x360 13 for $900 on HP’s official website – that’s a whopping $500 off.

HP ELITE X2 1013 G3 – $1,311, was $2,383

HP has recently taken a stab at the 2-in-1 detachable form-factor via the HP Elite x2 1013 G3, a design that’s been popularized by the Microsoft Surface line. This device is a tablet first and foremost with a detachable keyboard that connects through magnetic pins. The bulk of the hardware components can be found on the tablet, including speakers, three USB-C ports (one for charging), and the power and volume buttons. The keyboard contains the trackpad. Flip the tablet and you’ll find a retractable stand that supports it at an upright position without having to connect to the keyboard. Unfortunately, you won’t find an SD card reader, which is a massive letdown. The real star of the Elite x2 is the Active Pen, HP’s stylus which connects via Bluetooth and charges through the USB-C port. It features 4,096 pressure points and is extremely intuitive, excellent for drawing on Photoshop or the Windows Sketchpad app.

The Elite x2’s keyboard is pretty decent. The keys are reasonably spaced and offer a pleasant typing experience thanks to satisfactory travel and feedback. The touchpad is also equally good, nicely precise and responsive. Now for the downside, and it’s a major one: Despite being quite innovative, the lack of a hinge means that only the kickstand holds the tablet up. It’s fine if it’s resting on a table, but good luck balancing it on your lap.

This 2-in-1 laptop flaunts a 3,000-by-2,000-pixel IPS panel that’s plenty sharp and bright. The screen ratio may be a little strange as it’s a bit squarish, so you’ll see fairly thick black bars when watching movies. However, it does provide more space to work in, making it ideal for drawing and video editing. It is also incorporated with HP’s Sure View, a display technology that keeps prying eyes away from seeing sensitive information. Anyone sitting beside you, whether in the office or a public transport vehicle, won’t be able to see what you’re doing.

Finally, the Elite x2 runs with an Intel Core i3 processor that works alongside 4GB of memory and 128 GB SSD (it also comes in other more powerful configurations). Its performance is pretty smooth, and we experienced zero instances of sluggishness when browsing the internet or social media, streaming YouTube and Netflix, and when playing some small games. Battery life was serviceable, lasting over 10 hours with normal usage, and 8 hours in our video loop test.

The Elite x2 1013 G3 usually comes with a hefty $2,383 price tag, but right now you can purchase it on HP’s website for $1,311 – a massive $1,072 off.

