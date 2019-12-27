When it comes time to buy a new laptop, the decision can be a tough one. With so many different names and features and all of the ever-changing technology, it can be hard to make the right decision. Choosing the laptop that fits your needs really comes down to what you will be using the device for. Whether you are shopping for a new laptop for work or personal use or gaming, HP’s Red Tag Sale has huge deals going on right now that can save you some money including on Envy, Pavilion, and Spectre models. The Omen 17t, HP’s fan-favorite gaming laptop, and other gaming gear are also on sale. In fact, the deals below can save you anywhere from $200 to over $1,000 on a new laptop.

HP Spectre x360 Laptop 13t Touch – This 2-in-1 ultrabook is one of the best convertible touchscreen laptops out there right now. With outstanding battery life, a 4K touchscreen, and an all-aluminum design, this computer is elegant and powerful. Usually pricey, this model is on sale right now for $730, which is $420 off.

HP ZBook 15V Mobil Workstation – This high-performance laptop has high-speed processors and graphics that are designed for peak performance. Super-fast response times and 32GB of memory let you run multiple apps at once with ease. This laptop is built to withstand drops, shocks, dust, and more due to its durable exterior, making it great for work sites. The ZBook is on sale right now for $1,143 for a savings of $973.

HP Envy 17 – Similar to the 17t we talked about above, the Envy 17 has Windows 10 Home 64 and the 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. The display is 17.3 inches and is a touchscreen as well. The security features of this laptop are top-notch with a built-in Privacy Camera Kill Switch and an integrated fingerprint reader. The premium design featuring a backlit keyboard and lifted hinge for an ergonomic typing experience gives this laptop a high-quality feel. The HP Envy 17 is on sale right now for $730 for a savings of $170.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t – The HP Pavilion is stylish and powerful; slim, yet sturdy. The high-performance Intel processor makes multitasking simple; watch videos, edit photos, connect to coworkers, and more. The all-metal finish makes the laptop look modern and polished, and the elevated keyboard and narrow bezel make it evident the details matter with this design. Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning allow you to listen to music while you work or play. The HP Pavilion is on sale right now for $530, which is a savings of $450.

HP Envy Laptop 17t – The HP Envy comes with Windows 10 Home 64 and the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The display is a 17.3-inch touchscreen. This deal offer a reliable touchscreen ultrabook at a very good price. With 8 GB of memory, 1 TB of HDD storage, and 16 GB Intel Optane memory, this is a pretty fantastic deal at $700 ($200 off).

HP 340S G7 Notebook PC – The HP 340S G7 Notebook comes with Windows 10 Home 64 and the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. With 4GB memory and 128 GB SSD, this notebook is thin and light while able to meet the demands of your business. With quick startup, outstanding visuals and graphics, and lightning-fast processing, the HP 340S G7 Notebook will keep you productive throughout the day. Priced at just $435, this is a savings of $711.

Omen Laptop 17t — This gaming laptop features desktop-grade power in a sleek, portable laptop design. The Omen Laptop is powerful enough to take on the most demanding AAA games due to the Nvidia GeForce graphics and 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The gameplay is smooth with fast refresh rates and accelerated storage. High-resolution on-screen visuals are quick and look great on a screen with a narrow bezel for an edge-to-edge display. The advanced thermal cooling system and single-panel access to internals give this laptop desktop-like features and allow you to upgrade easily. The HP Omen Laptop comes with Windows 10 Home 64 and 16 GB memory, and 512 GB SSD storage. Priced at just $1,350, this is a savings of $250.

