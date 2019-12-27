If you play games on a computer, you know how important it is to make the correct purchase when it comes time to replace your machine — graphics, speed, memory, and more play a role in the next computer you will buy. Gaming computers can be on the pricey side, which makes the decision even more critical. During HP’s Red Tag Sale, prices of some of its most popular gaming PCs and laptops are being slashed, and we’ve outlined them below for you. For non-gaming PCs, HP’s sale has you covered, as well, with discounts on Envy, Pavilion, and Spectre models.

The Omen Laptop 17t features desktop-grade power in a sleek, portable laptop design. The Omen Laptop is powerful enough to take on the most demanding AAA games due to the Nvidia GeForce graphics and 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The gameplay is smooth with fast refresh rates and accelerated storage. High-resolution on-screen visuals are quick and look great on a screen with a narrow bezel for an edge-to-edge display. The advanced thermal cooling system and single-panel access to internals give this laptop desktop-like features and allow you to upgrade easily. The HP Omen Laptop comes with Windows 10 Home 64 and 16 GB memory, and 512 GB SSD storage.

The Omen Obelisk Desktop OC features the industry’s latest components, Micro ATX compatible upgradability, and RGB lighting that you can personalize. Nvidea GeForce GTX is the top-tier PC gaming experience featuring game-changing performance, innovative technology, and cinematic experiences. The seamless 4K experiences and next-level VR make this gaming PC top-notch. Also featuring Omen Command Center software, which allows remote gaming through Omen Game Stream and prioritization of gaming network traffic. The Omen Obelisk Desktop comes with Windows 10 Home 64, AMD Ryzen 5 2500X, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB, and 8 GB memory; 1 TB HDD storage.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop computer is powerful enough to keep up with the games of today. The graphics are smooth and responsive, making gameplay immersive and enjoyable. The tower has an enhanced thermal solution that stays cool and quiet even while running high-demand games and apps. The tower itself is sleek and space-saving and allows you to expand and upgrade. Featuring customizable LED lights and up to nine USB ports for all of your peripherals so you can play your way. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop comes with Windows 10 Home 64, AMD Ryzen 5 3500, AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics 2GB, and 8 GB memory; 1 TB HDD storage.

If you’re thinking about picking one of these up, don’t forget to check out all of the cool accessories that HP has on sale right now as well. A few of them are listed below:

