Compared to traditional laptops, 2-in-1 laptops are more versatile devices without sacrificing performance. If you’re interested in buying one, or you’re planning to upgrade from an older model, you’ll be able to find a machine that suits your needs and budget if you take time to look through the available 2-in-1 laptop deals. You likely won’t have to look any further than HP’s ongoing flash sale, which includes a $320 discount for the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop that lowers its price to $1,200 from its sticker price of $1,520.

HP is one of Digital Trends’ best laptop brands, so it’s no surprise that shoppers will flock to HP laptop deals like this offer for the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, along with 8GB of RAM that’s a good starting point for most users, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The machine also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, which is plenty of space for your files and software, and that includes Windows 11 Home that’s pre-installed in the 2-in-1 laptop so you can start loading your apps as soon as you boot up the device.

The 360-degree hinge of the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop enables different modes for various situations, ranging from laptop mode for typing documents and playing video games to tablet mode for browsing social media and watching streaming content. The device’s 14-inch screen with WUXGA+ resolution features adaptive color technology, which automatically adjusts the display’s colors and brightness depending on the environment for the best viewing experience.

Out of all the laptop deals that are currently online, this offer for the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop may be among the best because of the machine’s versatility and powerful components, which will allow it to handle any situation. You can get the 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,200, after HP’s $320 discount to its original price of $1,520. There’s some time until the flash sale ends, but we’re not sure if stocks will last until then. If you’re already sold on the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop as your next device, finalize the purchase while you still can.

