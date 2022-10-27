Save $90: This HP 27-inch QHD monitor is in the discount bin

While the first thing you think of when hearing “HP” might be printers or even a laptop, there’s also something to be said about what you can find in the company’s monitor deals. And today, we have just that, in the form of the HP X27qc QHD Gaming Monitor. As part of HP’s early Black Friday deals, you can get the monitor for only $260, a decrease of $90 from the standard price of $350.

Why you should buy the HP X27qc QHD Gaming Monitor

One of the first things that you’ll likely notice about the X27qc QHD Gaming Monitor is that it is a curved monitor. The best curved gaming monitors are designed to improve spatial awareness in games, with the subtle curvature being easy on the eyes and helpful in picking out subtle UI elements at the edges of the screen. At 27 inches, the X27qc QHD Gaming Monitor is just the right size to get a full gaming experience and the curved screen — alongside the Eyesafe low-blue-light screen — will ensure your eyes don’t get tired while doing it.

Still, there’s more than just the initial impression to really sell the X27qc to gamers. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are are going to leave “server lag” as your only valid excuse for not hitting those pixel-perfect headshots. And this monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium compatible to help boost your games to free-flowing worlds inside the 1440p screen.

Finally, looking around the X27qc, we can see that it is hoisted on a relatively heavy-duty stand. The stand is capable of height and tilt adjustment natively, but if you want more freedom, you’ll be happy to see that the back has the very standard 100 x 100 VESA holes for wall mounting.

If this is all to your liking, go ahead and start your Black Friday shopping early by purchasing the HP X27qc QHD Gaming Monitor at the special price of just $260. That takes $90 off of the everyday price of $350. Whether it’s a gift for someone else or something you’re getting for you, this is sure to make a gamer you know very happy.

