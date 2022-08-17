Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

If your kitchen isn’t equipped with an air fryer yet, then head on over to Walmart to take advantage of the retailer’s clearance sale on the cooking appliance. More families are finding out about the benefits of owning an air fryer, which prepares fried food with little to no oil, resulting in healthier meals. There’s a wide range of models for you to choose from, ranging from the most basic ones to air fryers that are packed with helpful features. No matter what type of air fryer you want, you might as well enjoy savings when you buy one. Afterwards, check out what else Walmart is offering to improve your kitchen, including Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals.

To help you choose, we’ve gathered some of the best offers under Walmart’s air fryer deals. You can get the Aukey Home 3.5 Quart Air Fryer for $53, after a $47 discount to its original price of $100; the Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer for $96, after a $104 discount to its original price of $200; and the Instant Pot Vortex Plus for $99, after a $31 discount to its original price of $130. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last, and how much stock Walmart has left of these air fryers, so if one of these offers catches your attention, you’ll want to finalize your purchase as fast as possible.

Aukey Home 3.5 Quart Air Fryer — $53, was $100

For an affordable but powerful air fryer, go for the Aukey 3.5 Quart Air Fryer, which has the capacity to cook meals for couples and snacks for the family. It has a viewing window so you can see what’s happening inside during the cooking process, which will let you avoid scorched food and determine the perfect time to add more ingredients. Its innovative 3D thermal cycling technology creates a heat vortex that thoroughly cooks your food, resulting in crispy texture and moist insides with incredible taste. Once you’re done, you won’t need to go all out with our tips on how to clean an air fryer because you can just pop the detachable fry basket into your dishwasher once it has cooled down.

Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer Oven — $96, was $200

To be able to cook a feast in one go, you’ll want to purchase the Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer Oven. In addition to its air frying capabilities, this kitchen appliance is also capable of baking, roasting, and broiling, and it even comes with a rotisserie attachment. With all these functions, you can save a lot of space on your countertop as the Aicook 11 Quart Air Fryer Oven can replace multiple devices. The air fryer oven has eight presets to simplify the cooking process, and it comes with a variety of accessories to help you prepare your food. All of these accessories may be cleaned using the dishwasher, and you can even remove the air fryer oven’s door to make it easier to clean its interior.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus — $99, was $130

The Instant Pot brand is known for its multifunctional pressure cookers, but it is also offering versatile air fryers like the Instant Pot Vortex Plus. It cooks with a capacity of 6 quarts, which is large enough to cook up to six servings of any meal, and like the best air fryers, the Instant Pot Vortex prepares fried food with much less oil. Instant Pot’s EvenCrisp technology promises a perfect golden finish with crispy but tender food every single time, and one-touch smart cooking programs make it very easy to prepare a variety of dishes. Also, in addition to air frying, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus can broil, roast, reheat, bake, and dehydrate, which gives you access to a wider range of recipes from just a single cooking device.

