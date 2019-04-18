Amazon drops a killer Instant Pot deal with prices under $60

Share

Instant Pots are the popular kitchen device known for making cooking easier and faster. Thinking of finally taking the plunge and getting yourself an Instant Pot? Amazon dropped the price of the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker by 25 percent. Now you can prepare delicious meals this Easter Sunday with this great innovative kitchen tool. Normally priced at $80, it’s down to just $60 from Amazon.

The Duo Mini has seven built-in features. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker or porridge cooker, yogurt maker, sauté or searing pan, steamer, and a warmer. It is the smallest model of the Duo Series so it will not take up a lot of kitchen counter space. It’s great for everyday cooking for yourself and for one or two other people. Instant Pots help speed up cooking by up to six times by replacing other kitchen appliances and “dump and go” recipes that don’t require constant checking.

If you’re an Instant Pot novice, then rest assured that the built-in programs and safety features are easy to use. One of the biggest advantages of having an Instant Pot is being able to rely less on take-out food by making quick and easy meals at home. Cooking soups, broths, stews, and chilis are a much healthier choice for stay-at-home meals. And it only requires prepping your food. Afterwards, simply plop everything in your pot and let it cook without having to keep a watchful eye on it.

This Easter there are plenty of meals you can prepare with your Instant Pot including as ham, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, and many, many more. When you purchase this Instant Pot it includes a stainless steel steam rack with handle, a rice paddle, a soup spoon, a measuring cup, and a recipe book. We’re not sure how long this sale will last so don’t miss out on this incredible deal.

