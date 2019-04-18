Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops a killer Instant Pot deal with prices under $60

Jenifer Calle
By
instant pot duo mini amazon deal 3 quart

Instant Pots are the popular kitchen device known for making cooking easier and faster. Thinking of finally taking the plunge and getting yourself an Instant Pot? Amazon dropped the price of the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker by 25 percent. Now you can prepare delicious meals this Easter Sunday with this great innovative kitchen tool. Normally priced at $80, it’s down to just $60 from Amazon.

The Duo Mini has seven built-in features. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker or porridge cooker, yogurt maker, sauté or searing pan, steamer, and a warmer. It is the smallest model of the Duo Series so it will not take up a lot of kitchen counter space. It’s great for everyday cooking for yourself and for one or two other people. Instant Pots help speed up cooking by up to six times by replacing other kitchen appliances and “dump and go” recipes that don’t require constant checking.

If you’re an Instant Pot novice, then rest assured that the built-in programs and safety features are easy to use. One of the biggest advantages of having an Instant Pot is being able to rely less on take-out food by making quick and easy meals at home. Cooking soups, broths, stews, and chilis are a much healthier choice for stay-at-home meals. And it only requires prepping your food. Afterwards, simply plop everything in your pot and let it cook without having to keep a watchful eye on it.

This Easter there are plenty of meals you can prepare with your Instant Pot including as ham, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, and many, many more. When you purchase this Instant Pot it includes a stainless steel steam rack with handle, a rice paddle, a soup spoon, a measuring cup, and a recipe book. We’re not sure how long this sale will last so don’t miss out on this incredible deal.

Looking for more great stuff? Find vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more on our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates on the best deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera gets a steep price cut at Walmart

Modern smartphones can snap pretty impressive pics, but if you want pro-quality photos, you need a dedicated digital camera. The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is one of the best entry-level DSLR cameras on the market, and it’s on sale right now for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon and best buy facebook portal mothers day deal nespresso vertuo evoluo coffee espresso machine with aeroccino by de lon
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Nespresso coffee and espresso machines

Amazon has dropped prices on Nespresso coffee machines and a milk frother in an Easter week sale. Nespresso's coffee appliances use single-serve capsules and one-button selection to produce barista-quality espresso and coffee at home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best iphone deals unsplash
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best peloton alternatives echelon ex3
Deals

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

Modern technology certainly helps us stay fit and healthy. Whether it's fitness watches, or interactive treadmills, there are plenty of options out there. But perhaps the most popular name right now in fitness tech is Peloton.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dyson V8
Deals

Amazon slashes Easter Week prices for Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Amazon slashed the prices on many Dyson high-tech products, including vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and more for Easter Week. Dyson's premium household tools attract millions of fans and Amazon took deep discounts on popular products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
xbox one x 4k resolution list glamour shot
Deals

You can score an Xbox One X and three games for $339, but you have to act fast

Microsoft’s latest console is easily the most cost-effective way to get your game on in 4K, and this sweet limited-time deal – which brings the Xbox One X and three games down to just $339 through April 17 – makes it even cheaper.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon and best buy facebook portal mothers day deal from 750x500
Deals

Amazon and Best Buy halve the price of the Facebook Portal for Mother’s Day

Amazon and Best Buy both cut the price in half for the Facebook Portal smart display for Mother's Day. The Portal's smart camera will follow you as you move around the room during video calls. The Portal also has Amazon Alexa built in.
Posted By Bruce Brown
microsoft surface go
Deals

Amazon strikes $100 off the price of Microsoft Surface Go tablets

If you've been eyeing Microsoft's Surface Go for its compact size and portability, now may be a great time to buy the tablet. Amazon has a $100 discount on the Surface Go, bringing the price of this slate down to just under $400.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
under armour launches ua rush apparel ss19 w affiliate 700x395 nocopynocta
Health & Fitness

Under Armour launches UA Rush, athletic wear that recycles your energy

Under Armour's newest performance clothing line, UA Rush, is a beautiful combination of science and apparel design. It's a mineral-infused fabric designed to enhance the performance of the wearer by recycling the body's energy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD Ryzen CPU prices get slashed ahead of Ryzen 3000 release

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had their prices slashed as we edge towards the release of their third generation. Whether you're a gamer or someone who needs multi-threaded performance, there's a deal for everyone with some heavy discounts to take…
Posted By Jon Martindale
walmart air fryer easter week deals farberware royalty 3 2 quart oil less multifunctional black 1
Deals

Walmart offers big price cuts on air fryers from La Gourmet and Farberware

Walmart made deep price cuts on air fryers from La Gourmet, Farberware, and others. Air frying is faster, healthier, and easier to clean than traditional deep frying. You also can use most air fryers for baking, roasting, and grilling.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best smartwatch deals apple watch lifestyle
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll