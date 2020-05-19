Instant Pot pressure cooker, Ninja Foodi air fryer on sale for Memorial Day

Having the right cooking devices at home not only helps save energy, money, and counter space, it also allows even the least experienced cook to come up with flavorful meals. Looking to improve your home cooking skills? Check out these Ninja Foodi deals and Instant Pot deals we found on the Instant Pot Duo and Ninja Foodi Compact — the latest in a line of early Memorial Day sales that went live today.

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker – $79, was $100

The Instant Pot Duo is one of the best Instant Pots out there, hitting the sweet spot between features and affordability. It’s also highly rated with a 4.6-out-of-5 star score on Amazon reviews, with customers mostly recommending it because of its solid performance and value for money.

A 7-in-1 multicooker, the Duo conveniently carries the functionalities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, warmer, and yogurt maker. It also comes equipped with 14 smart built-in programs which enables optimal cooking of a variety of meals, including chili, soup, and porridge.

Reduce meal prep and cooking time with the Instant Pot Duo. This model is estimated to cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods all while extracting the maximum nutrition and flavor from all ingredients. Additionally, it can monitor temperature and pressure, keep time, and adjust the heating intensity duration to help you obtain desired results every time.

Make home cooking fun and easy by getting your hands on the Instant Pot Duo. The 6-quart variant is currently on sale on Amazon for only $79.

Ninja Foodi Compact Air Fryer – $129, was $180

Spend less time cooking and more time with your loved ones with the Ninja Foodi Compact. This versatile and efficient kitchen device lets you make yogurt, air fry/air crisp, steam, pressure cook, bake/roast, sear/sauté, and slow cook. It also features a digital display surrounded by control buttons dedicated for cooking type, time, and temperature.

We at Digital Trends are impressed with the performance of the Ninja Foodi Compact. It did an incredible job in roasting chicken, making sure it was crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. Air frying potato fries, baking brownies, and searing meats and veggies also came out with great results. Also worth noting is its pressure cook function, which speeds up cooking time from hours to minutes.

In addition to the multicooker, the package also includes a large 5-quart pot, a removable frying basket, a grilling rack, and two lids. All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanup. Order one today on Amazon for just $129 – that’s $51 off its standard price tag.

