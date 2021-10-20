  1. Deals
The best Instant Pot just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

The 10-quart Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1.

If your kitchen could use some upgrades, you should be looking forward to the options that Black Friday deals will bring, including Black Friday Instant Pot deals for discounts on the versatile cooking appliances. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday before you can start taking advantage of Instant Pot deals though, as there are early Amazon Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now. For example, Amazon is selling the 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Pro at $30 off, bringing the price down to $120 from its original price of $150.

With the best Instant Pots, it’s easier and faster to prepare meals for your whole family or just for you. The Instant Pot Pro makes this happen with its 10 functions, including a minioven, pressure cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, slow cooker, sous vide, steamer, sterilizer, warmer, and yogurt maker. It also comes with 28 program settings for a variety of dishes and five programmable settings for storing your favorite recipes.

The Instant Pot Pro keeps your kitchen safe with features such as overheat protection, a safe-locking lid, and an upgraded steam release switch with diffusing cover that reduces noise and prevents splashing on your countertop. The 10-in-1 cooker also comes with a stainless steel steamer rack with handles as an accessory, with many more for you to purchase separately once you get the hang of using the Instant Pot Pro.

To give your cooking abilities a boost, consider purchasing the Instant Pot Pro on Amazon for $120 in this early Black Friday deal. It’s unclear how long stock will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the dishes that you can make with the Instant Pot Pro, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Instant Pot deals

Amazon’s early Black Friday deal for the Instant Pot Pro is tough to beat, but if you want to look at other models and offers from other retailers, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best Instant Pot deals currently available for you to shop.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two. more
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Official Mesh Steamer Basket, Set of 2

$28 $36
Don't risk buying off-brand steamer baskets for your Instant Pot. These official baskets from Instant Pot are stainless steel and are guaranteed to fit 6-8qt models. more
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart

$90 $120
This family -sized Instant Pot has 15 one-touch preprogrammed buttons to make cooking easier. It's a 9-in-1 kitchen convenience supported by cooks worldwide. more
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker

$120 $150
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 offers a cooking convenience like no other. It has 11+ safety features including overheat protection and a safety locking lid, as well as an 8-portion capacity. more
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$130 $150
This Instant Pot has 11 functions, including a pressure cooker, air fryer, rice cooker, and dehydrator. more
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$89 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model. more
Buy at Walmart
