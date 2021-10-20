Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If your kitchen could use some upgrades, you should be looking forward to the options that Black Friday deals will bring, including Black Friday Instant Pot deals for discounts on the versatile cooking appliances. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday before you can start taking advantage of Instant Pot deals though, as there are early Amazon Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now. For example, Amazon is selling the 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Pro at $30 off, bringing the price down to $120 from its original price of $150.

With the best Instant Pots, it’s easier and faster to prepare meals for your whole family or just for you. The Instant Pot Pro makes this happen with its 10 functions, including a minioven, pressure cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, slow cooker, sous vide, steamer, sterilizer, warmer, and yogurt maker. It also comes with 28 program settings for a variety of dishes and five programmable settings for storing your favorite recipes.

The Instant Pot Pro keeps your kitchen safe with features such as overheat protection, a safe-locking lid, and an upgraded steam release switch with diffusing cover that reduces noise and prevents splashing on your countertop. The 10-in-1 cooker also comes with a stainless steel steamer rack with handles as an accessory, with many more for you to purchase separately once you get the hang of using the Instant Pot Pro.

To give your cooking abilities a boost, consider purchasing the Instant Pot Pro on Amazon for $120 in this early Black Friday deal. It’s unclear how long stock will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the dishes that you can make with the Instant Pot Pro, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Amazon’s early Black Friday deal for the Instant Pot Pro is tough to beat, but if you want to look at other models and offers from other retailers, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best Instant Pot deals currently available for you to shop.

