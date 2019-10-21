Amazon cooks up to $55 discount on the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi and Ultra models

The Instant Pot is a great way to save time, energy, and counter space in the kitchen. It carries the function of several pieces of cooking equipment in one compact unit, providing you with true versatility when it comes to preparing meals. The brand has recently welcomed two new multifunction pressure cookers into its family, and along with this official launch come delectable price drops for the older models.

Two highly rated Instant Pot models are enjoying discounts on Amazon right now – the Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart and Ultra 6-Quart. Whether you’re trying the brand for the first time, upgrading to a more high-end unit, or looking to add a new Instant Pot to your kitchen, here are deals that you won’t want to miss out on.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi, 6-Quart – $100 ($50 Off)

Having the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi in your home is like owning eight kitchen appliances. This model combines the functionalities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté/searing pan, steamer, and warmer in one. What’s more, it has 13 pre-programmed options for optimal cooking of a wide range of food. These include soup/broth, meat, stew, and chili.

Fast or slow, this Instant Pot can do it all. Aside from choosing from among its multiple temperature and pressure settings, you can also adjust heating intensity and duration so you can achieve the perfect cook every time. A true smart cooker, it can be controlled from your phone, tablet, or an Alexa-enabled device. This allows you to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your meals whenever and wherever you are.

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi is UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms for your peace of mind. Multiple accessories are included in the purchase, such as rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and stainless-steel steam rack. Prepare healthy and delicious meals in a flash by ordering the 6-quart model today on Amazon for only $100 instead of $150.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Ultra, 6-Quart – $95 ($55 Off)

The Instant Pot Ultra comes at almost the same price point as the Smart Wi-Fi model but is different in terms of features. It does not connect to Wi-Fi but it’s loaded with a great number of controls and customization options for more convenient cooking. For starters, it boasts the functions of 10 cooking devices and 16 smart built-in programs, covering a wider range of dishes.

Precise cooking is easily available with this Instant Pot. Its ultimate custom programming is perfect for home chefs looking for a greater degree of customization and control in their cooking. It has settings for pressure, temperature, time, warm, as well as Altitude Adjustment – which removes the guesswork from a recipe conversion. A cooking progress indicator lets you monitor the Preheat, Cook, and Keep Warm states, while a central dial allows for simple program selections and adjustments.

Take away the hassle and tedium that comes with home cooking by getting your hands on the Instant Pot Ultra. You can score the 6-quart variant on Amazon today for only $95 instead of $150.

BUY NOW

Looking for more? Be sure to visit our curated deals page for the latest and more exciting discounts on kitchen equipment and other home tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations