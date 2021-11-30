iPad 10.2 probably won’t arrive for Christmas — but this iPad will

Thanks to the best Cyber Monday deals getting everyone in the buying spirit, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll manage to get an iPad 10.2 in time for Christmas now. However, if you order an iPad Air at Amazon today, you should get it just in time for Christmas — December 22 to December 23 to be exact. Simply put, don’t delay, buy today! The Apple iPad Air is currently $600 at Amazon. While that’s not discounted in any way, it’s sure to make a fantastic Christmas gift for a loved one. Here’s why.

The Apple iPad Air is generally regarded as the iPad Pro for everyone else. That’s because it offers plenty of the benefits that the much more expensive iPad Pro has but at a much more attractive price. It’s easily one of the best iPads in terms of value because it does so much.

The Apple iPad Air offers a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It looks gorgeous as helped by True Tone support and P3 wide color which means that colors truly pop on screen. In conjunction with that is an A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine which means that the iPad can keep up with anything you throw at it. It might not be as fast as the iPad Pro anymore but it’s more than good enough for the vast majority of users. Alongside that is a 12MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera — the latter being ideal for regular video calls. It also has Touch ID support so you can use Apple Pay with the tablet as well as keep your data secure by only being able to log in with your fingerprint.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, it will last you all day too. USB-C helps it charge up so it’s soon refreshed. There’s also support for the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so you can turn this tablet into much more of a laptop if it suits you.

The Apple iPad Air is hard to track down right now if you want it in time for the holidays. Fortunately, Amazon still has stock. For now. Buy it today for $600 and you can have it in time for the holidays. You’ll need to be quick though. Wait too long and stock will be pushed back even further meaning you won’t get it in time for Christmas, and you might not even be able to get it at all.

