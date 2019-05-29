Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Apple iPad Pro tablets by up to $150

Lucas Coll
By
2018 iPad Pro deals

Apple sales are fleeting, but we’ve seen a bundle of great iPad deals lately in the wake of the release of the new iPad Mini and iPad Air. Most of these discounts have been for the standard 2018 iPad (which is our recommended tablet for most people), but the iPad Pro is still Apple’s best tablet by a mile. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing one, now’s a good time, as the third-generation Pro just got a nice discount on Amazon for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

The 2018 iPad Pro is more than just Apple’s greatest tablet, it’s also arguably the finest tablet ever made. Our team gave the Pro a glowing review due to its sleek design, great performance, and most of all, its versatility. This tablet can operate much like a laptop when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard, including Apple’s own Smart Keyboard Folio (although you’ve got plenty of other options), and it’s also compatible with stylus pens like the Apple Pencil.

Buy at Amazon

As anyone who is familiar with Apple hardware knows, display technology is one area where iOS devices really shine, and both the 11- and 12.9-inch models pack absolutely gorgeous Liquid Retina touchscreens. These panels boast high-definition resolutions of 2,388 × 1,668 (11-inch) and 2,732 × 2,048 (12.9-inch) as well as impressive 120GHz refresh rates for super-smooth video playback. Compared to the second-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch 2018 model also features slimmed-down bezels which offer a sleeker design and more screen real estate while remaining the same overall size as its predecessor.

Other improvements that the 2018 iPad Pro brought to the table include Face ID integration (replacing Touch ID), better 12MP and 7MP cameras, and Apple’s 12X Bionic CPU. For better or for worse, Apple also omitted the 3.5mm wired headphone jack on the 2018 iPad Pro as it did with recent iPhones, so you may want to invest in a good pair of Bluetooth earbuds if you haven’t already.

One of the few issues our reviewers took with the iPad Pro is that it’s naturally expensive, but if you’ve been waiting for a deal to pop up, then you’re in luck: Amazon has the 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for $674 ($125 off) and the plus-sized 12.9-inch Pro marked down to $849 ($150 off), saving you about 15% on each one.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found iPad deals, Apple Watch deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best Apple iPad deals for May 2019
amazon aerogarden deals
Deals

Amazon slices prices on select AeroGarden smart indoor gardens by up to 50%

Summer is here, and with the change in seasons come cookouts. Fresh ingredients are always best, and Amazon's cooked up some great deals on select AeroGarden smart indoor gardens of all sizes -- with discounts of up to 50%. We even found a…
Posted By Ed Oswald
logitech crayon stylus for ipad deal retail pdp 1
Deals

Go stylish with your stylus with the Logitech Crayon for iPad, now $50 on Amazon

The Logitech Crayon arose from a collaborative effort with Apple to create an affordable alternative to its Pencil stylus. The Crayon took off among iPad users of all ages, and it's now available on Amazon at its lowest price ever of just…
Posted By William Hank
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
vizio 60 inch 4k tv deal walmart d series hdr
Deals

Looking for a 4K TV and soundbar? Walmart has a fantastic deal for you

No home entertainment setup is complete without a soundbar and 4K TV, and now’s your chance to pick up both on the cheap. That’s because Walmart has wiped $70 off the Vizio SmartCast 38 and $220 off a 60-inch Vizio 4K TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson
dyson ball animal 2 vacuum deal upright featured
Deals

Looking to reduce pet shedding? This Dyson Ball vacuum gets a $100 price cut

Amazon and Walmart is having a great sale on Dyson's Ball Animal 2 vacuum. The powerful pet vacuum for removing pet hair is $100 off.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
woot takes huge discounts on philips hue smart lighting products
Smart Home

Woot offers huge discounts on Philips Hue smart lighting for one day only

If there's a standard bearer for smart home lighting it's Philips Hue. Philips Hue light bulbs, switches, hubs, and starter kits command premium prices. That's why we jumped when we saw Woot's one-day sale on Philips Hue smart lights.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon ring smart lighting pre order deals spotlight white starter kit 2 pack bundle with 4 pathlights 013
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Ring’s Smart Lighting with bundle saving you up to 30%

Ring Smart Lighting is the smart doorbell-maker's latest offering. It turns on the lights automatically for you using your doorbell and camera. Amazon's offering up to 30%-off bundle deals of these products right now.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 4k tv sale walmart un65nu6900 65 inch
Deals

Walmart kicks off an unmissable deal on this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV

If you're hunting for a new TV to watch the NBA Finals in 4K, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $200 off — the lowest price we've seen it for thus far.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple MacBook-review-kybrdlit
Deals

Apple MacBook price sinks with a huge $300 discount on Amazon

The new 12-inch MacBook is an exceptional device that won’t disappoint in terms of speed, storage, and graphics. For $1,000 -- $300 off the normal price -- you get a supercomputer that’s portable and powerful.
Posted By Alan Francisco
Deals

Best cheap air conditioner deals for 2019: Frigidaire, LG, and more

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
portable air conditioner roundup
Deals

Amazon cuts price on Black & Decker, Haier, Frigidaire portable air conditioners

Portable air conditioners are an increasingly popular option for affordable, space-saving ways to beat the heat. Whether its combination cooling/heating, smart features, or affordability you're after, these Amazon deals have you covered.
Posted By William Hank
Garmin Speak review lifestyle
Deals

Garmin Speak GPS device with Amazon Alexa gets a 50% price cut

If you're a fan of the Alexa voice assistant, this traveling Echo Dot could be a welcome companion for your next road trip. The Garmin Speak uses Bluetooth to create a hands-free GPS experience and is now only $50, half its normal price.
Posted By Christoph Langum
samsung 4k tv deal walmart un43nu7100 43 inch
Home Theater

Walmart deal drops a $200 price cut on this 43-inch Samsung 4K smart TV

Large TVs are all the rage nowadays, but that's not to say there aren't a number of modest-sized 4K TVs to choose from, because there are — including this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV that's now on sale for $300, down $200 from the usual $500.
Posted By Josh Levenson
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers quiet kool 70 pint dehumidifier with internal pump 2
Smart Home

Walmart drops big discounts on Frigidaire, GE, and Emerson dehumidifiers

All's fair when you're fighting high humidity levels. Anything over 50% humidity is unhealthy in homes because the moisture fosters the growth mold, mildew, and dust mites. Walmart has cut prices for high-rated dehumidifiers.
Posted By Bruce Brown