Amazon deal drops prices on Apple iPad Pro tablets by up to $150

Apple sales are fleeting, but we’ve seen a bundle of great iPad deals lately in the wake of the release of the new iPad Mini and iPad Air. Most of these discounts have been for the standard 2018 iPad (which is our recommended tablet for most people), but the iPad Pro is still Apple’s best tablet by a mile. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing one, now’s a good time, as the third-generation Pro just got a nice discount on Amazon for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

The 2018 iPad Pro is more than just Apple’s greatest tablet, it’s also arguably the finest tablet ever made. Our team gave the Pro a glowing review due to its sleek design, great performance, and most of all, its versatility. This tablet can operate much like a laptop when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard, including Apple’s own Smart Keyboard Folio (although you’ve got plenty of other options), and it’s also compatible with stylus pens like the Apple Pencil.

As anyone who is familiar with Apple hardware knows, display technology is one area where iOS devices really shine, and both the 11- and 12.9-inch models pack absolutely gorgeous Liquid Retina touchscreens. These panels boast high-definition resolutions of 2,388 × 1,668 (11-inch) and 2,732 × 2,048 (12.9-inch) as well as impressive 120GHz refresh rates for super-smooth video playback. Compared to the second-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch 2018 model also features slimmed-down bezels which offer a sleeker design and more screen real estate while remaining the same overall size as its predecessor.

Other improvements that the 2018 iPad Pro brought to the table include Face ID integration (replacing Touch ID), better 12MP and 7MP cameras, and Apple’s 12X Bionic CPU. For better or for worse, Apple also omitted the 3.5mm wired headphone jack on the 2018 iPad Pro as it did with recent iPhones, so you may want to invest in a good pair of Bluetooth earbuds if you haven’t already.

One of the few issues our reviewers took with the iPad Pro is that it’s naturally expensive, but if you’ve been waiting for a deal to pop up, then you’re in luck: Amazon has the 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for $674 ($125 off) and the plus-sized 12.9-inch Pro marked down to $849 ($150 off), saving you about 15% on each one.

