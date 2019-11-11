The latest iPad Pro is on sale on Apple refurbished store and Amazon

If you are looking to save on the latest Apple iPad Pro before Black Friday, Amazon is a great place to start. The retail giant is offering the best tablet for up to $125 off. You can also pick up a like-new model from the Apple refurbished store for up to $220 less. Grab these Apple deals to take home a professional-level tablet at a discounted price before the holiday shopping craze begins.

At the time of its release, prices of the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro start at $799. You can get the base model from Amazon for as low as $674, while an Apple-certified refurbished model will cost $679. This makes the new tablet more appealing. But you will find that models with bigger storage capacity are more affordable on the Apple refurbished shop. Deals on both new and like-new Apple iPads are highly sought-after, so make sure to order now before stocks run out.

11-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi Tablet 64GB

11-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi Tablet 256GB

11-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi Tablet 512GB

11-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi and Cellular Tablet 256GB

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi and Cellular Tablet 1TB

The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is an outstanding tablet that is worth the premium price. And with the arrival of the new iPadOS, it is one step closer to replacing your laptop. This makes the iPad Pro not only an excellent drawing slate for artists but also a great portable workstation for everyone else.

Inside the 11-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s A12X Bionic processor. This chip has enough power to handle intensive tasks, including editing images using Photoshop and Lightroom. This workhorse of a tablet also has an impressive battery life. Editing in Adobe Lightroom CC with the Apple Pencil for a few hours left us with 60% of juice. This pro-level iPad has enough power and battery to keep up with your grind.

Another notable update to the Apple iPad Pro is the replacement of the lightning port to a USB Type-C port. This turns the iPad Pro into a very versatile workstation that accepts the same tools you use with your laptop, phones, and other devices. Hook it up to external monitors, connect to an Ethernet port, or use an SD card with a compatible card reader without using dongles designed for Apple devices.

Even with its price, the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet you can buy today. Amazon and the Apple refurbished store make this premium iPad more affordable for people who are on a budget. Just make sure to act fast to save on this powerful tablet. Order now while these iPad deals are live.

Buying a like-new Apple iPad Pro can be a smart investment. You get significant savings but that does not mean you will receive a substandard device. All Apple-certified refurbished products undergo thorough quality testing before being brought back for sale. Your new iPad Pro will be fresh and fully functional. It will come in a new white box complete with original accessories, compatible manuals, and documentation. It will also be backed with a one-year warranty that is standard for brand-new Apple products.

