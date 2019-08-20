Get yourself an Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus at a $135 discount

Share

The iPhone 8 Plus may be nearing two years old already, but it still offers great specifications which make it a solid alternative to the more expensive iPhone X lineup. And if you don’t mind buying a renewed smartphone, you can score one for yourself at a much lower price. We spotted a deal on renewed 64GB unlocked versions of the iPhone 8 Plus on Amazon, dropping the price from $600 to just $465.

Flaunting the same theme from the iPhone 6, there’s nothing new with the 8 Plus in terms of design. But what sets it apart from the older models is its new glass back which allows it to support wireless charging technology. Apple claims it’s the most durable glass in a smartphone ever. Despite its traditional aesthetics, the 8 Plus looks undoubtedly elegant and attractive.

BUY NOW

Apple used the same screen specifications from the 7 Plus for this unit. Its LCD IPS panel has a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution that can get incredibly bright for easy viewing outdoors and display accurate colors for rich content. What’s new, however, is the True Tone technology, which can change the phone’s display automatically based on the lighting conditions. It may be hard to notice, but it basically makes it easier for your eyes to adapt to the screen. The tech giant also beefed it up in terms of audio, with stereo speakers producing richer and louder sound compared to the last-generation model.

When it comes to performance, there’s no denying that iPhones stand out in the competition. The 8 Plus is powered by the A11 Bionic, an Apple processor that outperforms anything from Qualcomm or Samsung. Scrolling through apps, playing augmented-reality games, and launching a variety of tasks feel fluid and smooth.

This Apple unit carries the same dual-camera system as the 7 Plus, tossed in with new cool features such as the Portrait Lighting. This function expands upon the Portrait Mode to offer five types of lighting effects on subjects by using facial landmarking and depth maps to determine where to add these effects. You may head over our review for a deep dive on its camera features and other specifications.

If you’re not keen about spending around $1,000 or more for the newest iPhone X series, then this Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus is your best bet. It’s inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers and comes with a 90-day guarantee for your peace of mind. Order the 64GB unlocked space gray version now for only $465 instead of the usual $600.

Browse through our curated deals page for more discounts on Apple Watches, iPads, and other Apple products. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.