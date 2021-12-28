This Roomba robot vacuum is ON SALE for $200 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a cool, convenient way to keep from falling behind in your house cleaning, there are a ton of robot vacuum deals to be had. But if you’re looking for something from the best name in robot vacuums, Roomba deals are what you’re in search of. Best Buy has one of the best we’ve seen today, knocking $75 off the price of the Roomba 694, which brings it to a super low sale price of only $200. Free same-day shipping is available in many locations, as is in-store pickup, so act quickly and put your new robot vacuum to work before the day is out.

The iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most stylish robot vacuums you’re likely to find for your smart home setup. Famous the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, the Roomba is made with the smart home in mind, and the Roomba 694 model brings many of the great features and capabilities seen in higher-end Roomba models to a price point that’s more suitable to just about anybody. Smart sensors give the Room 694 the ability to sense dirt on its own, and a 3-stage cleaning system makes it a legitimate cleaning option for just about any home.

While it’s great at cleaning up after pets and daily foot traffic, the biggest draw of the Roomba 694 is probably its smart feature. Adaptive navigation sensors keep the Roomba going amidst you and your household objects, finding its way in and out of traffic such as furniture and feet. It’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to put the Roomba to work with a voice command. The Roomba 694 is even able to offer you personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits, and you can schedule it to clean up after you on a daily basis using the iRobot Home app.

One of the best Roomba robots and a must-have at any price, the iRobot Roomba 694 is only $200 today at Best Buy. That’s an impressive savings of $75 from its regular price of $275. Best Buy has the Roomba 694 available as soon as today with free same-day shipping and in-store pickup for most areas.

