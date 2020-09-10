  1. Deals

Is Prime Day happening this year or has it been canceled?

By

Prime Day is definitely happening this year. Stop worrying: It’s on. Amazon has confirmed it, but the company just hasn’t said exactly when. The huge sales event usually take place in mid-July, which has obviously come and gone, leaving hungry shoppers asking: What’s the deal (or where, and when, are the Prime Day deals going to be)? The oddsmakers have the big day arriving October 5; let’s see if we can pin it down and share some details.

In Late July, Amazon released this statement, confirming that Prime Day is as important as ever to the company:

Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family – and it’s something we look forward to every year.

In 2019, sales from Prime Day surpassed what Amazon took in from Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals, combined, so you can bet your bottom dollar (what’s left of it after Labor Day Sales) this is not a revenue event that Amazon will be turning its back on.  In the same announcement, Amazon said:

This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.

Earlier this summer, the Wall Street Journal reported that Prime Day would take place in early September, but since then, CNBC reported that the actual new date was October 5. CNBC got its info from a leaked memo from Amazon to its third-party sellers, which told them to keep that date as a “placeholder,” so it seems like a good bet. But it raises two important questions: Is this good for shoppers? And is it good for Amazon?

The answer for both really depends on two things: Your wallet and your patience. The danger, for Amazon, is that October 5th is just a little over six weeks before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year slated for November 27 and November 30, respectively — shoppers might be all shopped out. This year has of course been incredibly tough, financially, for many. This has two effects: on the one hand, people will be looking for better deals than ever; on the other, they may not have the extra money after shopping Prime Day Deals to shop for Black Friday Deals again the next month.

Our advice: Be selective. Get an idea of exactly what you want — if not a specific item (hey, we all retain the right to browse, even during a pandemic), then certainly the category — and keep an eye out for it. If you see your tablet, or screen, come up for grabs on sale, you’ll be ready for it. And, if there’s some buyer’s remorse, you can always take advantage of Amazon’s generous returns policy. That’s why the company has it!

