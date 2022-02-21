Is There a Disney+ Presidents Day deal?

Wondering if among all the Presidents Day sales that there happens to be a Disney+ Presidents Day deal going on? We’ve got bad news for you — there isn’t one — but that doesn’t mean you should overlook the simply amazing streaming service. Read on and we’ll explain why you should sign up today.

Simply put, Disney + is amazing. It’s one of the best streaming services, thanks to offering so many great movies and shows. While there’s no Disney+ free trial, it represents fantastic value. For just $8 a month or $80 for a year’s worth of the streamer, you get access to so much.

Disney+ is the home of more than just all things Disney. Okay, Disney content is amazing. You get access to nearly every single Disney movie along with tons of cartoons and much more. However, Disney+ is also the home to all things Marvel and Star Wars. You can watch the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe via one streaming service, before switching to the entire Star Wars franchise too. What more could you want? Well, both also come with exclusive shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision so you get even more Star Wars and Marvel content for your money.

Also, Disney+ houses all things Pixar and National Geographic too, so there are loads of options here. Our look at the best movies on Disney + offers some insight. In a matter of days, you’ll be able to watch Free Guy, with classics like Iron Man, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Ratatouille keeping you entertained in the meantime.

When it comes to the best shows on Disney +, there are plenty of options too. Marvel’s Moon Knight is coming soon with The Book of Boba Fett and The World According to Jeff Goldblum sure to keep you hooked too.

One of the most imaginative and varied streaming services available, you’re going to love Disney+. It’s available for just $8 per month or $80 for the full year. Alternatively, there’s The Disney Bundle which is potentially the best deal in streaming at the moment.

