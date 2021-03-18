Why You Need to Buy the Jabra 75t True Wireless Earbuds NOW

Despite being a year old, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are still a top pick if you are looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds to wear while working out. Our reviewer praised them for their sound quality and said they have an “ergonomic shape that feels like it was custom-formed for my ears.” And when Jabra added Active Noise Cancellation with a firmware update this past October, they only got even better.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds had a list price of $199 when they were introduced at CES last year, but during the past year, that price dropped to $180 as Jabra introduced their newest set of earbuds, the Elite 85t. With the Elite 85t earbuds priced at $230, the Elite Active 75t buds remain a great choice for those wanting something under $200 and engineered for wearing while exercising. And now they are an even better value! Jabra is currently selling the Elite Active 75t earbuds in six color options for just $150. Plus, you get free next-day shipping and free engraving! To pounce on this deal, just click the button below

Why You Should Buy the Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds

Fit and Design

In designing the Elite Active 75t earbuds, Jabra scanned thousands of ears to come up with the best-fitting earbuds they could. These earbuds are 22% smaller than their predecessor, the Elite Active 65t, and as you can see from the photographs above, smaller than much of their competition. Though they don’t have earhooks like some other active earbuds, their soft, rubbery surface ensures that they stay put. Plus, they come with three sizes of eartips for a customized fit. Meanwhile, being entirely waterproof means that you don’t have to worry about sweat loosening their grip.

Sound Quality

The Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds have been praised for their sound quality, which is likened to that of a midrange pair of wired headphones. Our reviewer commented that to get noticeably better sound from a set of true wireless headphones, you will need to buy a pair that costs twice as much as what the Elite Active 75t earbuds are going for now.

The Elite Active buds are said to have a more balanced sound than their brethren, the Elite 75t, with less bass bombast. Plus, you can tweak their output to your liking using the Jabra Sound+ app, which will allow you to customize a different setting for each of your ears if you so choose. And with the added Active Noise Cancellation, you can become fully immersed in your music, while if you need to be aware of your surroundings, you can switch to the adjustable HearThrough mode.

Jabra also made sure that the audio quality of the Elite Active 75t works just as well when you are taking calls. They’ve equipped these earbuds with four built-in microphones to ensure call quality, while you can also customize your settings using the Sound+ app.

Price

With additional features like compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds were a great buy at their introductory price of $199. Now that they’re $50 less, you can’t do much better for the price. You’ll get 7.5 hours on a single charge with ANC off (5.5 hours with it on), while the accompanying charging case, which you can have engraved for free, extends that to 28 hours. They’re available in Navy, Copper Black, Titanium Black, Gray, Sienna, and Mint, but whichever color you choose, don’t dilly dally if you want them, as this offer expires March 21.

