This Jabra Elite wireless earbuds deal gives AirPods a run for their money

By
Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra

The sorrow is starting to creep in as we inch ever closer to the end of the Prime Day festivities. There’s only one day left and we’re slowly powering through it! Now’s the best time to jump on all of the Prime Day deals you’ve been thinking about before they’re gone!

Some of the best deals we’ve seen this year have included the latest tech and gadgets, including true wireless earbuds. If you’re looking for a solid pair, that’s not Apple’s AirPods, Amazon is offering a sweet deal on the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds right now. The deal slashes $60 off the regular price, bringing it down to $170 with free overnight shipping and free delivery. That deal is good for the rest of the day and includes all colors.

Why should you care about the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds? Why should you care about this deal? Good questions! Because they are the “best AirPods Pro alternative” according to our own Simon Cohen’s Jabra Elite 85t review. They also offer excellent sound quality, excellent noise cancellation, excellent call quality, customizable controls, wireless charging, and they are very comfortable.

What are the specs? Let’s take a quick look! Just as Cohen said, they have premium noise cancellation (ANC), with fully adjustable sound, and a HearThrough mode that adds transparency. That way, you can still hear what’s happening around you when you’re walking down the street. You also get crystal-clear call quality, and they last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge, which stretches to 25 hours with the charging case. They also work with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa so you can choose your favorite digital voice fiend.

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds for a whopping $60 off the list price, at $230. That means you’re paying $170, and they’ll ship overnight, for free, right to your doorstep. It doesn’t get any better than that folks! It’s a steal, but you’ll need to act soon because the deal won’t be live for very long.

More Prime Day earbuds deals available now

Want some Apple AirPods after all? How about a wider selection of true wireless earbuds? Don't worry, we've got you. Our experts rounded up all of the best Prime Day earbuds deals, which you'll find below.

Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Sport Earbuds

$70 $99
Better than Powerbeats -- for much less. The JLab Epic Air Sport are true wireless sport earbuds that sound great, boast an IP66 water-resistance rating, and feature ear hooks for a secure fit.
Buy at Amazon
Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$70 $99
The wireless earbuds offer noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great EQ features. These brilliant Bluetooth headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever (and a steal at this price).
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$47 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$168 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium

$100 $108
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
