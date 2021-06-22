Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The sorrow is starting to creep in as we inch ever closer to the end of the Prime Day festivities. There’s only one day left and we’re slowly powering through it! Now’s the best time to jump on all of the Prime Day deals you’ve been thinking about before they’re gone!

Some of the best deals we’ve seen this year have included the latest tech and gadgets, including true wireless earbuds. If you’re looking for a solid pair, that’s not Apple’s AirPods, Amazon is offering a sweet deal on the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds right now. The deal slashes $60 off the regular price, bringing it down to $170 with free overnight shipping and free delivery. That deal is good for the rest of the day and includes all colors.

Why should you care about the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds? Why should you care about this deal? Good questions! Because they are the “best AirPods Pro alternative” according to our own Simon Cohen’s Jabra Elite 85t review. They also offer excellent sound quality, excellent noise cancellation, excellent call quality, customizable controls, wireless charging, and they are very comfortable.

What are the specs? Let’s take a quick look! Just as Cohen said, they have premium noise cancellation (ANC), with fully adjustable sound, and a HearThrough mode that adds transparency. That way, you can still hear what’s happening around you when you’re walking down the street. You also get crystal-clear call quality, and they last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge, which stretches to 25 hours with the charging case. They also work with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa so you can choose your favorite digital voice fiend.

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds for a whopping $60 off the list price, at $230. That means you’re paying $170, and they’ll ship overnight, for free, right to your doorstep. It doesn’t get any better than that folks! It’s a steal, but you’ll need to act soon because the deal won’t be live for very long.

More Prime Day earbuds deals available now

Want some Apple AirPods after all? How about a wider selection of true wireless earbuds? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Our experts rounded up all of the best Prime Day earbuds deals, which you’ll find below.

