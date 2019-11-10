AirPods may still be all the rage among Apple fans, but most people around the world aren’t iPhone users. In fact, more than 75% of people on the planet who own mobile devices use the Android operating system, (although that number is closer to 50% in the U.S.), and given recent advances in wireless technology, there are a bunch of awesome true wireless earbuds on the market today for the Android crowd to choose from. Two of our favorite AirPods alternatives, the Jabra Elite 65t and Active 65t, are on sale right now from Amazon, so if you’re after a pair of true wireless earbuds, then read on.

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds – $110

Bluetooth connectivity has been a staple of mobile technology for a while now, but until recently, even wireless earbuds were still connected by a cable that laid around your neck. Earbuds with this design weren’t truly wireless, but true wireless earbuds like the Jabra Elite 65t, by contrast, are a little different. Basically, one earbud syncs with your device (phone, tablet, or even a Bluetooth-capable computer), and then the second earbuds syncs with the first. This eliminates the need for any wires and gives you truly wireless connectivity.

Our review team stated last year that the Jabra Elite 65t are the true wireless earbuds to beat, even nudging the Apple AirPods of the top spot owing to fantastic clear sound, great build quality, generous battery life (15 hours total with the included charging case), and effective customizable noise isolation that blocks out unwanted background noise. Better still is the price: The Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds would normally cost you $170, but a very nice $60 savings lets you grab a pair from Amazon for just $110 right now.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds – $140

True wireless earbuds are particularly popular for active folks, as nobody wants to be dealing with cables flopping around when they’re running, lifting weights, riding a bike, or engaging in other athletic outdoor activities. Enter the aptly named Jabra Elite Active 65t, which essentially an upgraded version of the Elite 65t that we named the best true wireless earbuds that you can buy in our own hands-on review.

Like the Jabra Elite 65t, the Elite Active 65t earphones boast superb sound quality, great noise isolation, and rugged build quality (noticeably more substantial than the Apple AirPods), along with additional sweat- and splash-proofing that makes these true wireless earbuds purpose-built for workouts and outdoor adventures. Even if you’re an iPhone user, the Elite Active 65t should be on your radar for this reason alone. They’re a bit pricey, however, pushing near $200 at their normal price, but Amazon has them marked down by $40 at the moment so you can snag the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds for a much more attractive $140 right now.

