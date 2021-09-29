Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to break the bank or empty your wallet to find a well-designed pair of true wireless earbuds. Apple’s AirPods may look and sound fantastic, but they’re also quite expensive. You can always sift through some of the AirPods deals, or wait for a good one if there’s a specific model you want. You can also check out general headphone deals to see if there are any alternatives you’re interested in. Sometimes, it’s also better to go with a fan-favorite, or rather a highly-praised alternative, like Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds.

Over 53,000 global reviewers have awarded the Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds 5-stars on Amazon, a perfect score. They’re firmly rated 4.5-stars out of over 87,000 global reviews total. We’ll explore in more detail why that is, and what some of those reviewers have said, below. Right now, you might be more interested to know you can grab them in all-black for $45 with free shipping and returns. You can also grab the mint green or all-white variants for $50, with free shipping. Either way, that’s a great price versus the standard price of Apple’s fancy earbuds.

Why are the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds rated so highly?

These are definitely no AirPods, so why are customers giving the Soundcore Life P2 earbuds such high ratings? Perhaps some of the commentaries can shed more light on what’s happening. One reviewer called them “a gem amongst so many options.” Another says they offer “premium features for $60” — the standard price. They also have an “excellent price to performance ratio,” with great sound delivery. That said, they’re not perfect, but for the price, the shortcomings that do exist “can be forgiven.”

These are true wireless earbuds which mean no wires, no tethers, and truly limitless listening. They come with a wireless charging case, which is pretty standard for wireless earbud sets these days. You’ll get up to seven hours of listening time with just the earbuds, which extends to 40 hours with the wireless charging case. In a pinch, you can also charge them for about 10 minutes to get up to an hour of listening time. Two built-in microphones with beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8.0 technology help suppress background noise and enhance your vocals during calls or meets. Moreover, they have an IPX7 waterproof rating, so exposure to sweat and rain is not a problem.

They use the Bluetooth 5 standard, which offers more reliability and better connections than previous generations, and also better power consumption ratings, so the earbuds will last longer, as evidenced by their 40-hour runtime. They’re super easy to set up and use too, and when you take one — or both — out of your ears, playback will pause automatically, and then resume when you put them back in. Yeah, that was a big list of features to consider, but it’s also why people really love these earbuds. They’re inexpensive but come with excellent, dare we say impressive, functionality.

What’s the deal?

Technically, there’s no deal. But at $45 for the all-black variant and $50 for the mint green or all-white, with free shipping, they’re already at an awesome price. That’s half the cost of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds, and slightly cheaper than the newer Soundcore Life P3 earbuds. They’re certainly way cheaper than Apple’s AirPods, proof that you don’t need to pay inordinate amounts of money to play.

