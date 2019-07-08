Digital Trends
Secure your home with the Kasa Cam Outdoor, now only $80 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
Smart security cameras are quickly becoming a standard technology to help protect properties. Whether you’re planning to build a video surveillance system in your home or looking to expand your existing setup, you may want to check out the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link (KC200). It normally costs $140, but Amazon is offering it at a discounted price of $80.

Boasting excellent specifications at a great price, the Kasa Cam Outdoor makes a solid option for outdoor security. Key features include a crisp 1080p streaming video quality, a built-in siren, and a two-way audio system.

This Kasa camera is compact in size, allowing it to be tucked away out of sight. It has an IP65-weatherproof rating which promises protection from both rain and dust, and magnetic mount and wall plate that ensure simple installation. As a wired camera, however, it doesn’t deliver the same convenience as the battery-operated Arlo Pro 2 or Nest Cam IQ.

Packed with a bunch of imaging tricks, you can expect this outdoor security camera to capture bright and well-saturated pictures. Its night vision can take clear images with good contrast for up to 30 feet. Resolution is set to 720p by default but can be easily switched to 1080p without issues. It also has a 130-degree field of view for maximum coverage. On the downside, it does not have an SD card slot for local recording backup.

The two-way audio is also useful in various ways — you can greet the person at your front door or use the siren to scare off burglars. These are possible through the Kasa Smart app which relays audio to the camera speaker. The app also allows you to watch live or recorded video at any time, schedule activity clips and alerts (via motion and sound detection), and adjust camera settings.

Live video streaming is supported by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Once connected to an A.I. assistant, you can view the camera’s output with a simple voice command.

Order the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link (KC200) today on Amazon while in stock. For $80, you are getting a security camera with weatherproof capabilities and a solid set of monitoring features. The deal is further sweetened with two days of HD cloud recording free of charge.

