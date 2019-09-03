Some of us are often willing to compromise function over style. We’d rather wear a smartwatch that looks incredible but has fewer features than one that’s feature-packed but isn’t as fashionable. We’re not generalizing though; we’re just making a point. Luckily, some smartwatches offer both looks and robust functionality (well, sort of), like the Kate Spade Scallop 2. This supremely elegant smartwatch may skimp a little on its fitness capabilities, but if you want to turn heads, this is the one for you.

You can get Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch for a cool 24% off on Amazon. Save $74 and wear this alluring digital timepiece for $221 instead of $295.

Let’s talk about how good it looks first. The Scallop was already one of the best-designed wearables, and for the Scallop 2, designer Kate Spade has brought the watch’s aesthetic a step further. The scallop pattern has been extended to the strap and not just the watch’s bezels. The 42mm aluminum case comes in a variety of gorgeous colors, including gold, rose gold, pink, black, silver, and more, all of which are equally stunning.

Unfortunately, this watch is still quite large and heavy for some wearers, especially those with smaller wrists, but you have to applaud the brand for choosing a design that really stands out. The Scallop 2’s size is actually a benefit, as navigating the interface is relatively easier. The watch face’s design is customizable. Kate Spade offers an eclectic mix of digital and analog watch face styles to choose from. You can even change the dial style, colors, fonts, information displayed, and more if you want to. The screen can be brought to life with adorable, colorful animations, but these will drain the battery fast.

For this watch, designer Kate Spade has teamed up with Fossil and outfitted it with the latest Wear OS. They’ve incorporated the Scallop 2 with tech found in newer generations of Fossil smartwatches as well. It now has a heart rate sensor, NFC for Google Pay contactless payments, GPS, and swim-proof water resistance. You can also receive on-screen alerts for texts, calls, and emails, app notifications, and perform music control.

This is not the most fitness-centric of smartwatches. It can track steps count, calories burned, distance traveled, and sleep quality. That’s basically it. It doesn’t offer a female health app considering this is considered to be a ladies’ watch. Data and metrics are aggregated by Google Fit or the Kate Spade New York Connected app, which is downloadable on both iOS and Android.

Underneath its watch face, the Scallop 2 runs using the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. Despite the processor’s age, the interface is smooth and snappy. Do not, however, expect this watch to last more than a day with regular use. The battery drains pretty fast, especially if you’re using GPS or streaming music via Bluetooth. Luckily, the Scallop 2 supports fast charging.

Despite not being the most well-rounded of wearables, we still recommend the Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch for its unique and beautiful design, particularly to fashionistas.

For more options click here for our best smartwatches. And for more exciting deals visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations