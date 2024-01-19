 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Stop! Don’t pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung's photo editing app running on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Currently, there are a lot of phone deals around relating to the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 range that has been announced this week. However, some are definitely better than others. For instance, right now, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon and gain a $50 Amazon gift card with that price increasing to $150 for the S24 Plus or $200 for the S24 Ultra. Sounds unbeatable, right? Wrong. On the surface, it sounds great but in reality, going direct to Samsung will give you a far better deal assuming you have an existing phone to trade in (and who doesn’t?). Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Samsung

Buy something from the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and you’re scoring one of the best phones out there. That’s going to be good at any price but why not save even more by buying through Samsung?

At the moment, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 and get up to $550 enhanced trade-in by trading in an eligible phone, along with $25 Samsung credit, a free storage upgrade doubling your storage, along with a possible 5% student discount if you’re eligible. Even better, use our link and you get an extra $50 Samsung credit which you can put towards new earphones, a smartwatch or something else. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a delight with its 6.2-inch screen now featuring 2,600 nits of peak brightness along with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. New AI-powered features enrich your experience while One UI 6 is a delight.

All that comes with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus too although you get a larger 6.7-inch screen and a Quad HD+ display rather than the full HD+ of the standard S24. The deal is better for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus too. Via Samsung, you get up to $650 enhanced trade-in along with $75 Samsung credit and the aforementioned storage upgrade. 7.5% student discount is available while using our link gives you an extra $50 Samsung credit.

Go for the ultimate phone and no doubt one to top the best Android phone list — the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — and you reap even more rewards. The phone offers a sizeable 6.8-inch screen with a gorgeous QHD+ resolution and variable refresh rate. Powerful camera lenses and meaningfully applied AI along with a Live Translate feature all add up to make this a useful as well as fun phone. Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra today and you can enjoy up to $750 enhanced trade-in, double the storage, $100 Samsung credit, and 15% student discount for eligible folk. Use our link and you also get an extra $50 Samsung credit to use towards a great accessory.

Amazon’s deal looks good on the surface but buying direct from Samsung almost always leads to a better deal assuming you have a phone to trade in. Check it out now before the deal ends soon with the phone arriving imminently.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases: the 6 best ones so far
The Samsung Galaxy S24 laying on a shelf with its screen turned on.

A new year means only one thing: new Samsung Galaxy S-range phones. Thankfully, this year's range is pretty, indeed. The Samsung Galaxy S24 may be the smallest of the bunch, but don't discount it when next to its super-sized brethren. Samsung's smallest flagship phone sports all the same power as the larger models, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the 6.2-inch AMOLED display also has a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It's a tiny titan that's more than capable of boxing it out with the big boys on the block. But none of that will save it if it takes a dramatic stage dive and ends up on the wrong side of a concrete sidewalk.

But have no fear, as there's a simple way to reduce the chances of unsightly or even fatal damage to your new Samsung Galaxy S24. A good protective case can keep your phone safe, while also providing excellent additional features. Want to leave your wallet at home? Get a wallet case. Can't bear to hide your phone's design? A clear case is perfect for you. No matter what you need, we've got the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases and covers for you.

Read more
Do this before Samsung announces the Galaxy S24 later today
Official invite for Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked event, happening on January 17, 2024.

We have just a few hours left until Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event unfolds at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Launching today, January 17, at 10 AM PT and 1 PM EST, it’s highly expected that we will see the Samsung Galaxy S24 series unveiled alongside Samsung's Galaxy AI. They've already teased some big news for their AI tech, and it's sure to be exciting. If you already know you want the latest Samsung Galaxy S24, there are some promotions just for you. Samsung is ruling the phone deals right now with a sweet special offer that requires very little effort on your part.

All you have to do is register interest below, and you’ll gain $50 in Samsung credit and up to an additional $970 in savings via trade-ins when you pre-order what Samsung is referring to as the “newest phone from Galaxy”. Yup, that’s going to be the Samsung Galaxy S24 series for sure. All you need to do to get this offer is provide Samsung with a few basic details, so there’s nothing to lose here. That amount might not look like much, but you'll probably be able to stack it with other discounts that come later (if past pre-orders are anything to go by) so it's worth locking it in if there's even half a chance you'll buy it.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this Samsung tablet for $99
alaxy Tab A7 Lite

For those who always want endless entertainment options right at their fingertips, we've found one of the best tablet deals out there right now. Head over to Walmart to purchase the the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $99. Originally priced at $159, you can now get $60 off this perfectly sized tablet that offers an amazing price as well as awesome features.

Anyone can experience entertainment on-the-go- with this Samsung table deal that was created for multiple users so everyone in your family can play the newest games or watch their favorite television shows. Its slim design makes it easy to travel with, so you can take it on your next vacation, on a day trip to the beach or to a relative's house to keep your kids occupied. Let's see what else this reasonably priced tablet has to offer.

Read more