  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon is practically giving away Titanfall 2! It’s only $3 today!

By
Titanfall 2 review

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, retailers are rolling out more video game deals for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to clear their inventory. If you’re in no rush to upgrade to the next-generation consoles, you should take advantage of these offers to play games that you missed when they were first released. Amazon, one of the most reliable sources for discounted video games, will help Xbox One owners further build their library with a $27 price drop for the digital download of futuristic first-person shooter Titanfall 2, lowering its price to $3 from its original price of $30.

Titanfall 2, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, is the follow-up to 2014’s Titanfall. Released in 2016, the sequel kept the gameplay of Pilots and their Titans — massive robots with powerful abilities. Titanfall 2 introduces a story-driven single-player campaign, one of the glaring omissions in Titanfall, that’s focused on the adventures of a Pilot named Jack Cooper who forms a bond with his Titan, BT-7274.

Multiplayer matches, however, remain the focus of Titanfall 2. The loadout of Pilots revolves around main skills such as a personal cloak and a grappling hook, while Titans pack different weapons and abilities that give them different personalities and strategies for winning. There are different modes for multiplayer games, including Capture the Flag, Last Titan Standing, and Pilots vs. Pilots.

Apex Legends, one of the most popular team-based Battle Royale games, is based on the Titanfall universe, so if you’d like to know more about the lore behind it, you should check out Titanfall 2. There are rumors that characters from the Titanfall series will find their way into Apex Legends, so it might be wise to get to know them if the reports are true.

If you haven’t played Titanfall 2 yet, you’re missing out on one of the best first-person shooters that’s available on the Xbox One. There’s no reason not to get the digital download of the game as Amazon’s practically giving it away with a $27 discount, bringing its price down to just $3 from its original price of $30. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so if you’re already looking forward to the fun you’ll have from the robot battles in Titanfall 2, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap video game deals for April 2021

Resident Evil Village to get Mercenaries mode, VR version of RE 4 also on way

Resident Evil Village

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The best PSVR games for 2021

PlayStation VR

Best cheap home security camera deals for April 2021: Arlo, Nest, Ring, EZVIZ

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

Best cheap Keurig deals for April 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for April 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Best cheap Newegg deals for April 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

Dell is practically giving away the XPS 13 this week — save over $400

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

This HD TV is virtually free at Walmart

jvc 32 inch hd led tv deal walmart april 2021 lt 32maw200

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for April 2021

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for April 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap tablet deals for April 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768