A reliable Apex Legends dataminer discovered that the battle royale shooter will soon welcome a familiar face to King’s Canyon, for players who also piloted mechs in the Titanfall games.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, That1MiningGuy said that he found code for a new character who is said to be coming to Apex Legends — none other than Kuben Blisk, a freelance pilot who is the leader of the Apex Predators from the Titanfall universe.

Blisk is a ruthless mercenary who created the Apex Games after the Frontier War. The Apex Games, set in The Outlands, is the premise behind the competition known as Apex Legends. He first appeared in Titanfall, before becoming an antagonist in the single-player campaign of Titanfall 2.

That1MiningGuy said that he found Blisk’s abilities in Apex Legends, which appear to support a very aggressive playstyle.

Passive: Interrogation – “Executing an enemy will reveal the location of their allies for 10 seconds.” The ability is great for gathering information on the whereabouts of your enemies, but may leave players vulnerable due to the time it takes to carry out an execution.

Tactical: Throwing Knife – “Deals 20 damage and marks the target. Killing a marked target rewards double credits.” What are the credits for? They will have something to do with Blisk’s ultimate.

Ultimate: Payday – “Squad kills award credits. Spend credits on powerful supplies.” It remains unclear how exactly players will be able to buy supplies with the credits that they earn. The list of items that may be purchased, for either 2, 5, or 10 credits, will determine the value of this skill, and of Blisk in his entirety.

Self-proclaimed lore expert FrozenFroh believes that Blisk is behind The Syndicate, which operates and makes money from the Apex Games. Meanwhile, Crypto, another character who is expected to join Apex Legends in season three, is believed to be part of the group looking to overthrow The Syndicate.

A showdown between Blisk and Crypto may be the premise behind season three of Apex Legends. The mercenary is also the first solid connection between the game and the Titanfall series, which raises hope that Titans will soon find their way into the battle royale shooter.

