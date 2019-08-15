Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Fossil Q Gen 3 Venture smartwatch by 32%

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
fossil q gen 3 venture smatwatch

With a bustling market for fitness trackers and smartwatches, it was just a matter of time for traditional watch brands like Fossil to join in the bandwagon. The Fossil Q women’s Gen 3 Venture smartwatch flaunts the beautiful combination of style and tech along with its usual $255 price tag but Amazon’s 32% price cut gives ladies the opportunity to be armed with a sleek wearable for $174.

The Gen 3 Venture sports round digital display with touchscreen functionality as its crown and bezel remain fixed. Its 42mm stainless steel case and 18mm women’s standard band length should fit just right without looking bulky or clunky at the wrist. Although its screen’s diameter may be relatively small for a smartwatch, the text is readable in any light condition. At a glance, it may already be attractive but it sure gets better with the option to match your mood and lifestyle. Give it a personal touch by choosing or customizing your watch face or by simply changing the straps.

The smartwatch is powered by Google’s Wear OS and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. You should be able to enjoy a smooth and fluid interface as you scroll through your chosen apps, though features may vary between Android (4.4+ excluding Go edition) and iOS (9.3+) devices. With 4GB of storage, you can bank on this watch to store your favorite music as well as provide playback controls. The Gen 3 Venture has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity that enables smart notifications for text, calls, emails, social media, and other app alerts. Although it has controls for the speaker and mic, you will be prompted to continue calls through your smartphone.

Since activity tracking is one of the main reasons why people get a smartwatch, Fossil’s Q Gen 3 Venture is well equipped to count your steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and accomplishments. With an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistance, you can wash your hands with no fear as well as track your laps in the pool. Other features would include custom goal and alarm settings, access to weather, and the ability to adapt to multiple timezones.

Battery life may be based on usage but you will be glad to know that the Fossil Q women’s Gen 3 Venture smartwatch is published to last more or less 24 hours on a single three-hour charge. Get smarter with a wearable that is more than a fashionable accessory for $81 less on Amazon.

Looking to score an Apple Watch? Check out the best smartwatch bargains this August, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

The U.S. Army is developing A.I. missiles that can choose their own targets
fitbit versa smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal nets you the Fitbit Versa smartwatch for 15% less

If you're hesitant to get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at its standard price of $200, then check out Amazon's deal that gives it to you for 15% less. Cash in $170 for a cool wearable and walk away with $30 in savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops up to 35% off these Fossil smartwatches for men and women

Fossil continues to offer a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets that complements every lifestyle. We've gathered here a few that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
garmin vivomove hr hybrid smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Wear the elegant Garmin Vivomove HR Hybrid smartwatch for 15% less on Amazon

Wearables are coming into their own and are looking less like traditional timepieces. While that's not bad, some people still want a smartwatch with a more orthodox façade, like the Garmin Vivomove HR, now $170 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple iPad Air
Deals

Want a big-screen tablet? The cellular iPad Air is $50 less at Walmart

The Apple iPad Air truly is a remarkable companion for everyday productivity and entertainment consumption. Get your hands on the 64GB cellular model at a discounted price of $579 from Walmart. All color options are on sale.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sennheiser PXC 550
Deals

Amazon cuts the cost of Sennheiser wireless headphones by up to 29%

If you're in the market for top-tiered headphones, the Sennheiser wireless headphones with a noise-canceling feature are just right for you. This is your best chance to get yours as Amazon cuts up to 29% on its price.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Walmart cuts a huge 35% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

From its original price of $200, Walmart cuts $70 off the Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise canceling headphones, so it can now be yours for only $130. You can also order it from Amazon with an awesome price of $128.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
garmin instinct amazon sale
Deals

Grab the Garmin Instinct outdoor watch for $31 less on Amazon

If you're quite the outdoorsy type, then the Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch may just tick all the right boxes for you. Grab it for $31 less than the usual $300 price tag on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
sennheiser hd1 wireless pink floyd headphones full1
Deals

Listen in luxury with Sennheiser’s HD1 headphones for $112 less on Amazon

The perfect way to tune out of your environment and enjoy music unbothered is through noise-canceling headphones. Luckily, there are a lot of great pairs available, like the Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones. Get it for $287 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
whistle 3 gps pet tracker amazon deal
Deals

Locate a runaway pet with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, now $64 on Amazon

A good way to monitor your pet’s movements is through a GPS tracker. A great option is the Whistle 3, which is available on Amazon for only $64 as an early Prime Day deal. It’s normally sold for $80, so you get $16 savings.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Samsung’s 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart UHD TV gets a huge $102 discount on Amazon

If you're thinking about getting a 4K TV, the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is discounted by 20% at Amazon. Order now for only $398 instead of $500, and enjoy a huge $102 savings.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
tcl samsung 55 inch 4k tvs amazon deal ultra hd 5 series roku smart led tv
Deals

Walmart cuts the price of the 55-inch TCL 4K 5-Series Roku TV to $378

HDR displays heighten a picture’s dynamic range and deliver darks and brights that are more pronounced. That is why 4K HDR TVs are very expensive. Then along came TCL. You can get the 55-inch TCL 4K TV for just $380 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
vizio m series quantum tv 55 inch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon drops a killer deal on the 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum smart TV

Samsung's QLED TV display technology runs using quantum dots and is brighter, more colorful, and power efficient. Get the 55-inch QLED TV with the M-Series Quantum on Amazon for $598.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
bose soundsport wireless headphones deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal drops these Bose SoundSport wireless headphones to only $129

If you are in the market for quality headphones that can keep up with your active lifestyle, check out Amazon's offer for Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones. These sports earbuds are now available for only $129.
Posted By Drake Hawkins