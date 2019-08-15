Amazon slashes the price of the Fossil Q Gen 3 Venture smartwatch by 32%

Share

With a bustling market for fitness trackers and smartwatches, it was just a matter of time for traditional watch brands like Fossil to join in the bandwagon. The Fossil Q women’s Gen 3 Venture smartwatch flaunts the beautiful combination of style and tech along with its usual $255 price tag but Amazon’s 32% price cut gives ladies the opportunity to be armed with a sleek wearable for $174.

The Gen 3 Venture sports round digital display with touchscreen functionality as its crown and bezel remain fixed. Its 42mm stainless steel case and 18mm women’s standard band length should fit just right without looking bulky or clunky at the wrist. Although its screen’s diameter may be relatively small for a smartwatch, the text is readable in any light condition. At a glance, it may already be attractive but it sure gets better with the option to match your mood and lifestyle. Give it a personal touch by choosing or customizing your watch face or by simply changing the straps.

The smartwatch is powered by Google’s Wear OS and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. You should be able to enjoy a smooth and fluid interface as you scroll through your chosen apps, though features may vary between Android (4.4+ excluding Go edition) and iOS (9.3+) devices. With 4GB of storage, you can bank on this watch to store your favorite music as well as provide playback controls. The Gen 3 Venture has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity that enables smart notifications for text, calls, emails, social media, and other app alerts. Although it has controls for the speaker and mic, you will be prompted to continue calls through your smartphone.

Since activity tracking is one of the main reasons why people get a smartwatch, Fossil’s Q Gen 3 Venture is well equipped to count your steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and accomplishments. With an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistance, you can wash your hands with no fear as well as track your laps in the pool. Other features would include custom goal and alarm settings, access to weather, and the ability to adapt to multiple timezones.

Battery life may be based on usage but you will be glad to know that the Fossil Q women’s Gen 3 Venture smartwatch is published to last more or less 24 hours on a single three-hour charge. Get smarter with a wearable that is more than a fashionable accessory for $81 less on Amazon.

