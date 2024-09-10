 Skip to main content
Target slashed the price of this CLX gaming PC with RTX 4080

For one of the best gaming PC deals around, Target is the surprise place to go today. Currently, you can buy a CLX Horus Gaming PC with a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card for $560 off. Usually $3,750, it’s down to $3,190 for a limited time, which is a pretty great deal for a gaming rig packed with high-end hardware. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything. We’re not certain how long the deal will stick around for, so assume it’s going to end sooner rather than later if you don’t want to risk missing out.

Why you should buy the CLX Horus Gaming PC

CLX sneaks in one of its entries among our look at the best gaming PCs, so you can be rest assured that this is one worth checking out. The CLX Horus Gaming PC looks fantastic on paper. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF processor along with a huge 64GB of speedy 5600MHz DDR5 memory. Besides that, there’s also 2TB of SSD storage, which would be enough for many people, before throwing in even more storage with 6TB of regular HDD storage. Pretty sweet, right? Better still is its GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s perfectly well suited for all your gaming needs for a very long time to come.

All the little things are there too. That includes a cool looking mid-tower chassis with near-seamless glass design, which also offers integrated D-RGB lighting so it looks great. There are eight RGB fans for good looks and optimal cooling, and there’s also a 360mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU. In all, 11 USB ports mean plenty of ways to connect all your accessories without running out of options. Just remember to add on one of the best gaming monitors so you use these components to their full ability.

Usually priced at $3,750, the CLX Horus Gaming PC is currently enjoying a $560 discount at Target. A great saving on an investment which will last you a long time to come, click the button below if it all sounds appealing to you. We don’t know how long the deal is available for, but we’re guessing it won’t be very long at all. You won’t want to miss out.

