Garmin’s Venu 3 smartwatch is $50 off right now as an early Prime Deal

Photo of sleep tracking details on the Garmin Venu 3.
Nothing says “great outdoors” and “fitness” like a great smartwatch. Also known as wearables, these are primarily wrist-worn devices that contain a number of health and location-tracking sensors, along with numerous features that are unlocked by pairing your new watch (or fitness ring) with a compatible phone or tablet. We see a lot of smartwatch deals in our daily discount dives, but the following offer caught us by surprise. Right now, you’ll be able to order the 45mm-band version of the Garmin Venu 3 in Slate through Amazon for $400. At full price, this model sells for $450.

Why you should buy the Garmin Venu 3

There are no shortage of smartwatches to pick from, so what makes the Venu 3 so special? For starters, it has a beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED watch face that achieves solid brightness levels, as well as great colors and contrast. And because Garmin opted to use Corning Gorilla Glass 3, you can guarantee your Venu 3 will be able to withstand the occasional drop or ding. The 45mm band size is also very comfortable and can easily be swapped out, though the Stainless Steel one that comes in the box is quite remarkable!

When using the Venu 3 in smartwatch mode, you’ll be able to get up to 14 days of battery life from the wearable. With a big focus of this model being athletics, you’ll be pleased to learn the Venu 3 is equipped with several health and wellness features. Tracking tech includes wrist-based heart rate, oxygen levels, stress tracking, and a handful of other essential criteria. You’ll even be able to track sleep and your energy level throughout the day!

The Venu 3 also has a number of sports apps built in that support over 30 different exercise styles, a Wheelchair Mode, and on-screen fitness coaching. We see Amazon deals all the time, but this is a smartwatch offer you don’t want to miss.

Save $150 when you order the 45mm Garmin Venu 3 on Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other great fitness deals we found this week!

