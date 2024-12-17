The Dell G16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $450 off right now

Gaming laptop deals that are truly worth buying usually don’t come cheap, but if you look hard enough, you can find offers that will let you enjoy huge savings. Here’s a great example: the Dell G16 with a $450 discount from Dell, which brings it down from $1,750 to a more reasonable $1,300. You’re going to get amazing value at this price, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to rush into completing your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain expires.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a pretty powerful device, as it runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t have any trouble playing today’s best PC games, and with its 1TB SSD, you’ll have enough storage space for several AAA titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs. The Dell G16 ships with Windows 11 Home, so you can start downloading and installing games right after unboxing.

The performance of the Dell G16 gaming laptop isn’t wasted on its 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. You’ll be able to fully appreciate modern graphics on this display, and its size is large enough to see all the important details without making the device extremely cumbersome to carry around. The Dell G16 is also equipped with a healthy collection of ports so you can connect all the accessories you need at the same time.

Gamers who want to upgrade their gaming laptop don’t need to empty their savings account; there are huge savings up for grabs with offers like Dell’s discount on the G16. The machine is $450 off, so it will be yours for $1,300 instead of its original price of $1,750. You’ll have to be quick in finishing your transaction though, as the price of the Dell G16 gaming laptop may return to normal at any moment. If you don’t want this opportunity at savings to slip through your fingers, you need to push through with your purchase immediately.